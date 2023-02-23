Thousands of dollars worth of Lotto scratchies taken in Miramar ramraid

A small Wellington store lost thousands of dollars worth of Lotto scratchies in an early morning ramraid on Thursday.

Miramar Gifts and Lotto Store owner Hemant Patel said the ramraid took place about 3am, leaving his store significantly damaged and devoid of Lotto scratchies.

Patel said he began the cleanup in the early hours of the morning and opened his shop, but many things were not working.

He was yet to tally up the total value of the scratchies that were stolen, but it was easily in the thousands of dollars.

“They took all the units, so it must be quite a bit.”

Police confirmed they responded to a burglary at a Park Rd address, where the culprits had used a vehicle to break in to the premises, a spokesperson said.

In recent years, burglars had broken into the store through the windows but, now that Patel had secured them, offenders used a car to break through the front doors.

Patel said he wanted the offenders to understand the impact of their actions.

“We are all going through a hard time, but we work hard, and we go through a hard time too.

“It looks nice in the shop but we are struggling too as business people ... it’s not a rosy picture but who’s going to tell them. We are in the same boat as everyone else.”

Police were making inquiries to locate the offenders and determine what was taken.