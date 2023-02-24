Feathers ruffled after Wellington bronze pigeon statue goes missing

Bronze pigeon statue Patty after it was installed on Plimmer Steps.

One of Wellington's bronze pigeon statues at Plimmer Steps has flown the coop.

“Patty”, is one of the 10 pigeon sculptures created by artist Jonathan Campbell​. They have been perched across the city in front of successful local businesses as part of a campaign by economic development agency WellingtonNZ. Each bird is posed interacting with an item.

Patty, assigned to foodie festival Wellington On a Plate (WOAP), saw the pigeon stake a claim for a burger on a table, but the entire table and stature have been missing now for nearly a week.

In a plea for the statue’s return, WellingtonNZ said Patty wasn’t trained as a homing pigeon and they needed the public’s help to bring it home, offering a $100 Burger Wellington voucher for the person who returns the bird.

WOAP chief executive Sarah Meikle said Patty was a symbol for the festival and she would like to know where the pigeon had flown to.

“We started WOAP as a way to celebrate the hospitality sector of Wellington and she’s a visual representation of that,” Meikle said. “We want her return so she sits amongst her peers and the other businesses in Wellington that do great things to make Wellington the great place that it is.”

Supplied/Stuff WellingtonNZ’s is appealing for the return of Patty the bronze pigeon statue on Plimmer Steps.

WellingtonNZ chief executive John Allen said he was disappointed to hear Patty was missing.

They just wanted the statue returned.

“No questions asked. Return Patty [and] all will be forgiven,” Allen said. “We just want our pigeon back.”