Thousands of litres of water down the drain in Roseneath, Wellington

A leak in Roseneath is sending thousands of litres of water down the drain, according to one local resident’s estimates.

Helen Carmody lives near the leak on the corner of Roseneath Terrace and Thane Road, and said that the amount of water going into the gutter is hard to watch.

“It’s a small stream now and it’s getting worse.

“Before Christmas there was one little bubbling fountain. Now there are two little bubbling fountains.You can see it has been mended before, but not well enough.”

Carmody said the strength of the leak has the community worried about their future water security.

“All the neighbours are very concerned about the current waste. We all want to save water, and we’re left here asking why there are so many leaks around Wellington and why is it taking so long to fix them?”

Wellington Water head of customer experience Lisa Strickland said that because the leak was in the middle of the road, there was some co-ordination required with council to organise traffic management.

Supplied The leak on Roseneath Terrace which residents say has become a small stream.

“This leak was reported to us as a medium priority in early December which meant we didn’t assess it until the new year after the council brownout of non-urgent work over the Christmas period.

“Because some of the pipes in our region are 60-100 years old, we can get multiple leaks on the same street. It can look like the same leak has reopened if it's within a few metres of an old leak.

“Once we repair a leak, the improved water pressure can cause a fault in the next weak point in the pipe, and that’s likely what happened in this case.”

Supplied Wellington Water says repairs will require co-ordination in order to manage local traffic.

Strickland said planning and traffic management requests were all filed by February 23. She said once they were approved, which could take up to two weeks, the crews would get out and fix the leak as soon as possible.

In February, Wellington Water fixed 823 leaks across the region.

This was the biggest month they’d had for fixing leaks since March 2021 and their third-biggest month on record.

With 40% of Wellington’s water seeping away through leaks, we’re demanding action from authorities. Each week, we’ll highlight the region’s worst. Email news@dompost.co.nz.