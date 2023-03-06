Remutaka Hill Road closures next week for feral goat control
The Remutaka Hill Road section of State Highway 2 will be closed for four mornings next week to carry out feral goat control, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA.
The road closures will be in place for up to an hour, from 9.30am to 10.30am, starting Monday March 13 and ending Thursday March 16.
Waka Kotahi warned that the aerial operation required clear weather conditions, and that adverse weather conditions may postpone work at short notice.
Motorists have been told to expect delays of up to an hour on this section of highway.
The road closed at night to traffic last week to allow maintenance work, from 9pm to 4am. Seven sections of the road needed to be resurfaced and made safer for road users.