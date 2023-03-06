Interislander Kaitaki ferry out of service for at least two weeks

Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki, with about 800 passengers, lost all power and was drifting towards rocks.

Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry will be out of service for at least the next two weeks.

Engineers identified a fault in a bearing in one of the ship’s two gearboxes when it was in port in Wellington on Saturday night, one day after being cleared to take both freight and passengers.

Passengers due to travel Sunday March 5 and Monday March 6 were rebooked where possible on to the remaining Aratere and Kaiarahi vessels as Interislander scrambled to schedule more sailings.

“It’s really disappointing for our crew as we take real pride in the service we deliver. We are contacting all the affected passengers and will do all we can to ensure they are re-allocated to other sailings with as little disruption as possible,” said Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook.

Valentine will also be sailing to boost ferry capacity for commercial vehicles.

Rushbrook said that the ferry operator was investigating why a gearbox that was refurbished within the past year had failed.

“We are in contact with the Netherlands-based manufacturer and a technician is urgently travelling to New Zealand to inspect the gearbox.”

Rushbrook attributed the fault in part to the age of the fleet. “This is why we are bringing two new ships into service in 2025 and 2026.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Kaitaki is once again moored up at Wellington, beleagured by mechanical issues.

With the summer peak season easing off, Rushbrook said Interislander was expecting to have more success in accommodating passengers in the weeks ahead.

With Kaitaki out, this brings the number of Cook Strait passenger ferries currently operating down to four, with both the Interislander and Bluebridge sailing two ships each.