Multimillion-dollar event centre sits empty five years after construction

Although the construction of the Karori Event Centre was completed five years ago, it sits bare and unused.

More than a decade since planning started and five years since construction finished, a community centre sits empty in Wellington’s largest suburb, Karori.

The Karori Community Hall Trust broke ground on the Karori Event Centre site all the way back in 2016 after fundraising $2.8m for the project.

Construction was completed on time and under budget in January 2018. However, in the five years since, the event centre in the heart of the suburb has been stuck in limbo.

With a lack of community spaces in the suburb, Karori residents have been left wondering why the completed structure has sat empty for years.

Catherine, a resident who did not wish to use her last name, said the project’s slow progress was holding the community back.

“It’s really disappointing to see a structure literally sitting there, doing nothing ... It’s a shame that we as a community need to branch out to other suburbs for venues when there’s a purpose built thing sitting three-quarters built,” she said.

Trust spokesperson Lorna Ingram said the initial build had cost $2.9 million and had taken longer than expected.

“There have been a lot of external factors that have changed the funding space in that time, which hasn’t made it easy,” Ingram said.

The group wanted the centre open as soon as possible, but there had been many a hurdle on the way.

She hoped the Wellington City Council would treat the community centre as a priority project.

“I know they’ve got a lot of competing projects at the moment, but we are hopeful that they will see that this is a priority because there’s a strong need for community space in the western suburbs.”

The trust was established in 2007 to develop a multipurpose community hall adjacent to the Karori Community Centre to replace the old St John’s Church hall.

After the trust gained resource consent, the council allocated a $260,000 grant to the project in 2013, followed by a further $610,000 advance on the net proceeds of the sale of the old St John’s site in 2016.

Despite raising $2.8m by 2016, the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes had affected the momentum of fundraising and the trust knew it would run out of money before it could complete the fit out of the building.

However, with $750,000 in grants set to expire the trust made the commitment to build a water tight structure regardless of having the funds to complete the project. Funds for the fit out would be raised separately.

STUFF/Stuff Lorna Ingram says Karori, one of New Zealand's most populous suburbs, is in need of more community spaces.

In 2020 the trust secured a funding commitment to finance the fit out on the condition that the hall was gifted to the council once completed.

The following years were shrouded by the Covid-19 pandemic and progress slowed to a halt, Ingram said.

Western Suburbs councillor Dianne Calvert said support for the event centre had been mixed, which likely affected the trust’s ability to fundraise.

Calvert said the council contributed a lot more money that it had expected. “It was never a priority for us, it was never a council project.”

Fast-forward to December 2022 and the event centre was handed over to the council.

With a council-approved budget of $1.9m to complete the project, the event centre will offer 218 theatre seats, a 16m wide stage and space for 100 table seating once opened.

Work is now underway to get the fit out process started, with several building and code of compliance assessments being completed to guide the work.

A council spokesperson said $400,000 had been spent on the fit out as of March 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, the trust is appealing for further donations to fund a retractable seating block along with high quality audiovisual, lighting and sound systems.

The Karori Anglican Church is also expected to open its own community space in April 2023 at the former site of the church’s old parish hall.