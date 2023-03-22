Live feedback on street redesign canned after fake names used for offensive comments

The plans would change streets around Kilbirnie, including dropping speed along Lyall Bay Pde to 30kph.

Fake comments have led the Wellington City Council to pause public commenting on the proposal for street changes in Kilbirnie and Lyall Bay.

The Kilbirnie connections plan has had more than 1000 responses to the council’s survey following tense debates on social media – but there are questions about whether some of the survey responses are legitimate.

Stuff understands that offensive comments were left in the name of community cycleway advocates.

The “bad faith comments”, as a Wellington City Council communications adviser put it, meant the council was now working to moderate the responses and “tidy that up”.

The space where the comments were now reads: “We've disabled comments on this consultation while we review the legitimacy of some submissions.”

The planned street changes in Kilbirnie include raised pedestrian crossings, 30kph speed zones, cycleways, trials of low-traffic streets and changes to intersections.

Claire Pascoe, the council’s cycleway network manager, said staff had heard that Kilbirnie and Lyall Bay had problems with speeding because of the wide, flat streets through the suburb.

The changes were focused on safety for cyclists and pedestrians and received funding from the Government’s Transport Choices package.

The current consultation process was not about whether the changes would be made, but how the final design would look, Pascoe said.

The connection was an essential part of Wellington’s 166-kilometre cycleway network and tied into the council’s plans for emissions reduction.

“It comes back to the core of what we’re trying to do – as a city council we’re responsible for setting the city up for the future.

“We can’t just wish [carbon reduction] into happening, we have to take some actual action,” Pascoe said.

Anyone interested in submitting should look at the plans on the council website, because the council had become aware of some misinformation circulating in the community, she said.

Some residents have been delivering leaflets in the community, outlining the proposed changes and the removal of on-street car parks.

Overall 250 parks would be removed, mostly on Coutts St and Onepu Rd, leaving 1900 car parks in the suburb.

Wellington City Council/Supplied Thorndon and Kilbirnie are the next suburbs in line for new cycleways and pedestrian crossings as part of the Wellington City Council's large Paneke Poneke Bike Network Plan.

Three suburban streets may be trialled as low-traffic cul-de-sacs, with planter boxes placed to block cars from using the streets as thoroughfare.

Lyall Bay resident Emily Lawrey​ said she showed up to talk to the council at one of the consultation stops and saw angry people creating an “intense situation” with aggressive comments to council staff.

The anger was mainly directed towards the plans for low-traffic streets, which surprised Lawrey because she was “excited” about the plans outside her home near Lyall Bay School.

“I’m a child of the 80s, when we grew up we roamed around all the time, we’d go inside for dinner but our parents never really knew where we were.

“I’d love to give my children that experience, the ability to give them the freedom to go off and play somewhere safe like the school would be great,” Lawrey said.

Even on weekends, Lawrey said it is not safe to let her children cross Freyberg St to the school because of cars “bombing down” the hill.

Wellington City Council/Supplied The plans include separated bike lanes as well as raised pedestrian crossings. Pictured: Artist’s impression of the changes on Coutts St near Rongotai College.

It was a “no-brainer” to make the street a cul-de-sac put children’s safety above driver’s convenience, she said.

A Kilbirne residet, Keirsten, who did not want her last name used, ​ supported the changes to raise crossings, lower speeds, and separate cycleways, but thought the proposals for low-traffic streets needed to be driven by the people who lived on the streets.

She left the local community Facebook group because the “tone of the discussion wasn’t constructive, it was really heated”.

But she doesn’t see the same anger and resentment in the community. “It’s a bit jarring to see that on social media because it’s not what people are like day-to-day, we’re good neighbours.”

Keirsten has lived in the eastern suburbs for 21 years and said streets have gone from trickles of traffic to streams of vehicles at rush hours.

Rebecca Blaikie​, another resident, said it was a situation where people get “lost in the emotion” and the discussion could be taken away from the hard facts.

“It’s a big question in the community,” she said. “There’s a bit of mistrust towards the council, but also change is hard.”

Consultation is open on the Kilbirnie connections project until March 27.