Vandals damage Massey Memorial, paint over bronze relief and shatter marble dome

Vandalism at the Massey Memorial in Wellington, with the former prime minister’s name painted out in white.

Vandals have damaged the memorial to former prime minister William Ferguson Massey.

A bronze relief of Massey’s head and his name have been covered with white paint and parts of a marble dome have been cracked and shattered into loose fragments.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage deputy chief executive Glenis Philip-Barbara said the act of vandalism at the memorial on the tip of Miramar Peninsula was “completely unacceptable.”

"This site is not only a memorial but a gravesite, which makes this even harder to fathom."

It’s believed the damage was done last week.

Philip-Barbara said the ministry was responsible for care of the memorial under the Massey Burial Ground Act 1925 and that they were taking the incident “very seriously.”

She also said police have been notified of the vandalism and urge members of the public to come forward.

"We have also informed Massey’s descendants about the damage to the Memorial and will keep them updated.

The national monument is also the gravesite for Massey, who was prime minister from 1912 until his death in 1925, and his wife Christina.

At the time of his death, public donations contributed a third of the cost of the memorial.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The damaged marble dome at the memorial appeared to have been hacked away with tools.

Massey signed the Treaty of Versailles on behalf of New Zealand and invested in national infrastructure and education.

But he was also remembered for his suppression of organised labour strikes in the mid-1910s, bringing in special constables, who became known as 'Massey's Cossacks', and enacting conscription during World War 1 and for his comments about New Zealand being a “white man’s country”..

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Police tape cordons off Massey Memorial after vandals damaged the site. The damaged areas of the memorial will remain closed to the public until repairs are made.

In 2016, Massey University lecturer Steve Elers proposed changing the name of the university bearing his name.

He cited quotes from Massey where he describes New Zealanders as “probably the purest Anglo-Saxon population in the British Empire” and claimed that “nature intended New Zealand to be a white man's country.”

Massey was also disparaging about the Chinese community, with the former PM quoted as saying "I am not a lover or admirer of the Chinese race”.

Stuff Prime Minister William Massey led the nation through the World War 1, but has a troubled legacy.

While acknowledging those comments were made during a different time, Elers argued that the university’s namesake did not match with the values of the institution in the modern age.

The damaged areas of the Memorial will remain closed to the public until the site is repaired.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage is appealing for any information about the vandalism.

It has asked people to contact police - quote reference number 230323/8402.