Transmission Gully fuel spill leaks into stream, no sign of environmental harm

Emergency services contained the 1000L fuel spill on Transmission Gully highway on Tuesday but estimate a significant amount made its way into waterways.

A “significant” amount of fuel which leaked into a stream following a fuel tanker crash on Transmission Gully, could have been worse, say local iwi.

A crash between a fuel tanker and another truck closed Transmission Gully on State Highway 1 between Pāutahanui and Paekākāriki on Tuesday from 6am, with 1000 litres of fuel spilled on to the road.

On Tuesday, Greater Wellington Regional Council environment management general manager Al Cross​ said a large amount of the fuel had been found to have leaked into the nearby Horokiri stream.

The stream is the second-largest tributary of the Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour and stems from the Akatarawa Forest.

READ MORE:

* Transmission Gully fully open nearly 12 hours after fuel spill

* Driver's guide to Transmission Gully: Time savings, fuel spots, safety checks and more

* Transmission Gully builders urged to get environmental protections right before opening



Greater Wellington acting manager environment regulation Stephen Thawley​ said while the fuel contamination was “regrettable”, no environmental harm had been reported.

When crews arrived at the scene, it was too late to deploy containment measures such as booms, as they were left to deal mostly with “residual contaminants”, he said. However, swales, or grass channels, and plantings required as part of Transmission Gully’s consenting process had helped catch some of the contaminants.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The entrance to Porirua Harbour and Pāuatahanui Inlet. (File photo)

Thawley said any fuel would have been “significantly diluted” by the time it reached the Pāuatahanui Inlet, part of which is home to the vulnerable banded dotterel and other species.

The stream runs through the popular camping destination Battle Hill Farm Forest Park.

The regional council would continue to keep an eye out for any environmental impacts, but there was “no immediate risk” to the public in the catchment area, Thawley said.

A spokesperson for Porirua-based Iwi Ngāti Toa said the spill was upsetting, but it could have been much worse.

“It’s distressing to see the effects of the fuel spill on Transmission Gully, particularly the fuel reaching our waterways. We’re thankful however that the fuel didn’t reach the inlet causing more devastation to our marine life,” said Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira iwi monitor Sharli-Jo Solomon​.

STUFF The opening of Transmission Gully on Wednesday and footage of Stuff's first test drive.

“Protecting the mauri of our awa [rivers], ākau [coast], moana and whenua are of utmost importance to Ngāti Toa. We’d like to thank the first responders who were quick to action and managed to mitigate any major risks to our waterways,” she said.

Before the road was opened, the trust raised concerns that serious damage could be caused to the waterways.

During construction, road builders were ordered to pay a $70,000 fine in June 2021 for allowing sediment to enter two streams.