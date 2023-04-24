When Muhammad Ali was a huge hit in Upper Hutt

With The Dominion Post soon to become simply The Post, we look back at some of the biggest stories the publication and its predecessors have produced.

There have been many stories about famous visitors to Wellington over the past 158 years. One of the most unusual but well remembered was Muhammad Ali.

Ali came to Wellington in February 1979. Regarded by many as the greatest boxer of all time, Ali was also famous because of his outspoken opposition to the Vietnam War and support for civil rights.

The visit still remains a talking point in Upper Hutt, where he based himself.

A grainy photo of his arrival at Wellington Airport captured the flavour of his visit. As he walked out of the airport, he was greeted by Evening Post sports editor Paul Elenio who tried to interview him.

Elenio, who was 25 when the photo was taken, retired as the general manager of Wellington Newspapers in 2011.

Ali appeared with his wife, Veronica Porsche, and Elenio began asking questions.

The Evening Post/Stuff Muhammad Ali is interviewed by Evening Post reporter Paul Elenio, right, on February 23, 1979 at Wellington Airport. Ali's wife Veronica Porsche is between the two.

In February 2021, Elenio said he could not remember what he had asked Ali.

“I certainly did not ask him what he thought of New Zealand because he had only just arrived.”

He did recall the answers were short and one dimensional, and Ali gave him the impression that he was not that interested in being interviewed.

Both Wellington daily papers, The Dominion and The Evening Post, recorded the trip in detail, noting that Ali attracted large crowds wherever he went.

“He came through the terminal concourse doors. He picked up a little girl, whispered in her ear that he loved her and kissed her. The bewildered infant looked from the big black man to her mother to the milling crowd and wondered what was going on," The Evening Post said.

Stuff Muhammad Ali spars with an unknown man during his visit to New Zealand.

By today’s standards some of the language used was questionable.

At the airport he kissed babies and greeted fans. "When he ran out of babies he looked around blankly till he spotted a large Maori," The Dominion reported.

"The champ's eyes lit up, presumably in recognition of a 'black brother', and he lunged playfully while the crowd roared approval. 'Show him how a Kiwi fights,' a woman shrieked.”

Stuff Muhammad Ali during his visit to Heretaunga College.

Ali's trip was organised by Heretaunga boxing legend Alan Scaife, who had taken an invitation team to the America in 1978. A newspaper story about their fundraising efforts caught the eye of Ali promoter, Harold Smith, resulting in his unlikely visit to Upper Hutt.

Ali was whisked from the airport to Upper Hutt, where he signed a visitors' book at mayor Rex Kirton's office, while dozens of people tried to squeeze in for a glimpse of the boxing icon. Ali agreed to perform his famous centre-ring "shuffle", despite complaining "people pay me $4 million to do this and you want me to do it for nothing".

Waikato Times Muhammad Ali with a young Jason Tarawhiti, who still carries the photo with him, and Ali somewhere in Upper Hutt.

One of the onlookers in Upper Hutt was a woman called Hope, who was carrying her son, Jason. Ali emerged from the crowd and grabbed, Jason, and a picture was taken.

In 2021, The Dominion Post reported that Jason Tarawhiti, then nearly 42, still carried the picture.

“It is a talking point. Of course I am proud of it,” he said at the time. “Wherever you go around the world, Muhammad Ali is a legend.”

Stuff Muhammad Ali meets Prime Minister Rob Muldoon.

Attending a special assembly at Heretaunga College, he won over the awe struck students with his wit.

Asked what was it like to be hit hard on the jaw, Ali had a quick reply. "Come here and I'll show you."

The champ had the students roaring with approval by calling their deputy headmaster, boxer Les Nation, a weasel, and sparring with a startled teacher when the bell rang.