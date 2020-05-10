Sculpture of Wellington Cable Car takes out Great WellingtonNZ Brick Challenge

Chris Lepper was the grand prize winner of the Great WellingtonNZ Brick Challenge, which attracted more than 300 entries.

A passion for Lego has seen a Wellington man take out a grand prize for his creation of the Wellington Cable Car in the Great WellingtonNZ Brick Challenge.

Chris Lepper, 32, won a $1299 Lego Star Wars set after he and other competitors were tasked with creating an "iconic Wellington scene" using nothing but their imagination and Lego bricks.

Co-judge and co-founder of Weta Workshop Sir Richard Taylor said he was "amazed and delighted by the extraordinary range of entries" but Lepper's entry, from the 16-plus age category stood out.

Supplied/The-Dominion-Post Chris Lepper with his 1:600 scale moving model of the Wellington cable car, made out of Lego, for the Great WellingtonNZ Brick Challenge.

Lepper's creation was a 1:600th scale of the Wellington cable track along with working cars.

He selected the cable car as it was a popular tourist site in Wellington, but also had a personal connection to the shining red cars.

"I used to take it to work most days, but I always noticed the crowds of cruise ship passengers lining up to get on," Lepper said.

The sculpture took four days to build, but after seeing what he was up against, Lepper wasn't certain he'd take out the top prize, but win it, he did.

CHRIS LEPPER Chris Lepper's working version of the Wellington Cable Car track has been built at a 1:600 scale and consists of two cars which move up and down a track powered by Lego Mind Storms. It includes all five stations and accurate representations of the surrounding buildings and roadways. It took a total of four days to build over the Easter Weekend.

“I was absolutely stoked. I didn't think it would happen as there were a lot of other great entries. The fact it was chosen by Sir Richard Taylor made it even better," he said.

Lepper, who is an equipment technician for the school of science at Victoria University has always loved Lego, but started properly experimenting with it again after meeting his wife.

"She got me back into it and ever since then, for about the past 10 years, we've been enjoying Lego through the local Lego group, and we just enjoy doing as a creative outlet."

Should there be a competition next year, Lepper said he'd certainly give it another crack, although he was uncertain on what his next site of choice might be.

WellingtonNZ received more than 300 entries over the month-long competition.