Train commuters facing delays and cancellations as some services suspended in Wellington region

Commuters are facing delays and cancellations after a series of trains have been suspended this morning.

An overhead power issue has caused some train services to be suspended in the Wellington region, causing delays and cancellations for morning commuters.

Six services have been affected after the suspension of Kapiti Line services between Porirua and Waikanae.

Metlink is advising commuters to take alternative transport as only a limited amount of bus replacement services are available.

Commuters on the Hutt Valley line are also facing delays and cancellations this morning, after a track fault between Wellington and Petone.

The Hutt Valley line is now resuming, however delays are expected.

Travellers on the Melling line also face cancellations and Metlink recommends alternative travel arrangements.