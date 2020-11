A microlight plane has crashed near Kaitoke, north of Wellington.

A man has died following a light aircraft crash in Kaitoke, Upper Hutt, this afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the scene at 1.50pm, after the aircraft was seen crashing in the area.

The plane and its occupant were located in the late afternoon, following a search.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified and the death will be referred to the coroner.