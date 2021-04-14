Toddler struck by car in Carterton driveway in 'tragic event'

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Lincoln Rd, Carterton.

A toddler has died after being hit by a car in driveway in Carterton.

Emergency services were alerted to a report of a toddler being struck by a vehicle at a residential driveway off Lincoln Rd shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

Police said the child had died at the scene.

On Wednesday at noon, there was no police cordon at the address, a police van shielded the driveway while officers inspected a grey ute on the property.

Detective Sergeant Barry Bysouth hugged an occupant before making his statement.

Bysouth said police were investigating the circumstances of the ‘tragic event’, and were working with the toddler’s family, who had been offered victim support.

Bysouth said police were restricting their inquiries to occupants of the address where the accident happened.

