Tawa house fire extinguished, fire investigator on site

A “well involved” house fire in the Wellington suburb of Tawa has been extinguished.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Alison Munn said a fire investigator and one appliance remain at the scene on Main Rd.

The fire broke out just after midday and four fire appliances responded, along with police, who closed the road between Linden Ave and McLellan St and were assisting with traffic management.

Supplied/Bex Devereux Fire and Emergency are at the scene of the fire in Tawa.

There were no reports of injuries and all occupants of the house had been accounted for.

Bex Devereux, a resident on nearby Fyvie Ave, said she heard the noise of the fire first and then saw black smoke.

“Timber was breaking, we could hear the crackle. Our neighbours heard it as well and she thought it was a car crash at first, and then we heard the timber breaking and the crackle,” she said.

Supplied/Darryl Nelson Smoke has filled Tawa from a house fire on Main Rd.

“We were very concerned, so I went down to see if everything was okay. I heard the owners got out. I’m so happy they are out; that fire isn’t good and it’s so fast and windy.”

Wellington Free Ambulance attended but no one was transported to hospital, a spokeswoman said.