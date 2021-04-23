Thousands sign petition in support of striking Wellington bus drivers

As bus drivers went on strike in Wellington on Friday, a petition supporting them had accumulated nearly 16,000 signatures.

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions had set up the petition on Together, the organisation’s online campaigning page.

The bus drivers work for NZ Bus, which was bought by Australian private equity firm Next Capital for $229 million in 2018.

The petition urges Next Capital’s founding partners – Sandy Lockhart​, Patrick Elliott​, and John White​ – to take up the Wellington Greater Regional Council’s offer of additional funding to top up driver pay, and to take the proposed cuts to drivers employment conditions and take-home pay off the table.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Bus drivers picket the Kilbirnie bus terminal after NZ Bus issued a lockout notice.

Announced by Tramways Union on Thursday, the “surprise” strike started at 4am on Friday and would end at 4am on Saturday.

But the shutdown could last longer after NZ Bus said on Thursday evening it would lock employees out of the depots until the proposed collective agreement was signed.

Several Wellington central commuters expressed their support for bus drivers on Thursday.

KEVIN STENT Nicole Cousin of Newtown said more needed to be done for bus drivers.

Nicole Cousin of Newtown felt drivers should “absolutely” be getting the living wage.

“They play an important role in getting us all into the city. I think more needs to be done for the drivers,” she said.

In a statement, Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher​ said Metlink was working with both parties to resume negotiations.

“Both parties are working with us regarding our offer of mediation and we hope that this action will bring them closer together and towards a satisfactory outcome to avoid more uncertainty and cancellations for passengers,” Gallacher said.