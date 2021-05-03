Bomb scare disrupts Cook Strait ferry sailings between Picton and Wellington

A specialist police team does a sweep of the Bluebridge ferry on Monday morning.

Ferry sailings to and from Picton have been disrupted while police investigate a bomb scare.

Marlborough area commander Inspector Simon Feltham said police had received information regarding a threat to Bluebridge and Interislander ferries.

Specialist staff arrived by helicopter to search both the Interislander and Bluebridge ferries in Picton at about 10.35am.

Police said in a statement all passengers had disembarked from Bluebridge’s Straitsman and Interislander’s Aratere ferries, and Bluebridge’s Strait Feronia, currently en-route to Picton, would be searched if required at the time it berths. It was due to arrive at 11.45am.

Passengers were offloaded from the 7.45am sailing of the Straitsman at about 8am.

Erin Paul was having her breakfast on board when she was told by staff that all passengers would have to disembark.

“They got everybody off the ship, and they did a roll call. We were put on buses, but we weren't told where we were going,” Paul said.

Paul said passengers were transported to the Picton Yacht Club Hotel and had been told they would wait there until the emergency was over.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Police arrive at the ferry terminal after bomb threat was made on Monday morning.

Bluebridge passenger Steve Smith said he had booked a cabin for the crossing.

“I was settling in, just about to go to sleep. People walked through banging on the doors saying the ship’s evacuating,” Smith said.

Smith said that he was frustrated at the lack of information provided to passengers and hadn’t heard from Police or staff since they had been transported to the Picton Yacht Club Hotel at about 9.15am.

Cars, campervans and utes were queued waiting for the Interislander, including Jeremy Abbot’s car.

Abbot was taking the ferry on his way to visit family in Taupo. He had got out to chat to the driver of the van next to him, and stretch his legs.

“We’re just waiting. There’s not much you can do about it but stand around and wait,” he said.

“They’ve been pretty good at coming round and keeping us updated. It’s not so bad, better to be safe than sorry.”

Michael Rolston was also in the queue, on his way home from a hunting trip with his girlfriend Kelsi Taitoko and her cousin Flyn Wise. They lived just north of Levin.They had been in the queue since shortly after 9am.

The first they heard of the bomb threat was from another passenger parked near them, who had read it online, Rolston said.

“We didn’t really know what to think ... you never know, with these things,” he said.

They had left their parked car to get ice creams from a nearby cafe.

“We’re pretty hungry now though,” he said, about 12.50pm.The Bluebridge left about 1pm.

Graeme Harrington was also waiting to board the Interislander, waiting at the sitting area outside the terminal by the marina with a dozen other passengers, as the terminal was closed while police and dog handlers searched the building.

“My brother’s got a little boat in the harbour here, so we came over to get out on that, and enjoy Picton,” Harrington said.

“We were originally booked to go on the 2.15 crossing but we changed it to 10am. There wasn’t a 10am crossing when we first booked, they only put it on yesterday ... we just wanted to get back as early as we can do there’s more time to get the chores done.”

But with the delayed crossings, they would likely get home not much earlier than their original booking, Harrington said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff For those who were keen on an early start, it was anything but, with all vehicles stuck on board until the all clear was given.

Ferry staff had brought out coffee and tea vouchers, he said. “And we’ve enjoyed the weather we’re getting.”

The Strait Feronia docked about 1.20pm.

Executive general manager Interislander Walter Rushbrook said the 9am Kaitaki sailing from Wellington had been delayed as a result of the incident and The Aratere’s 10.45am departure from Picton had also been delayed.

Further delays in Monday’s schedule were likely Rushbrook said.

A spokesperson from Bluebridge confirmed that the 1.15pm sailing from Wellington and 7.15pm sailing from Picton had been cancelled and the company was working to reschedule passengers onto later sailings before directing any further enquiries to Police.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz