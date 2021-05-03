Bomb scare disrupts Cook Strait ferry sailings in Picton

Interislander ferry Aratere reverses into the Picton while Police search Bluebridge ferry, Straitsman after bomb threat to both ferrys.

Ferry sailings to and from Picton have been disrupted while police investigate a bomb scare.

Marlborough area commander Inspector Simon Feltham said police had received information regarding a threat to Bluebridge and Interislander ferries.

Specialist staff arrived by helicopter to search both the Interislander and Bluebridge ferries in Picton at about 10.35am.

Police said in a statement all passengers had disembarked from Bluebridge’s Straitsman and Interislander’s Aratere ferries, and Bluebridge’s Strait Feronia, currently en-route to Picton, would be searched if required at the time it berths. It was due to arrive at 11.45am.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Police search ferries after bomb scare in Picton ferry terminal.

Passengers were offloaded from the 7.45am sailing of the Straitsman at about 8am.

Erin Paul was having her breakfast on board when she was told by staff that all passengers would have to disembark.

“They got everybody off the ship, and they did a roll call. We were put on buses, but we weren't told where we were going,” Paul said.

Paul said passengers were transported to the Picton Yacht Club Hotel and had been told they would wait there until the emergency was over.

Bluebridge passenger Steve Smith said he had booked a cabin for the crossing.

“I was settling in, just about to go to sleep. People walked through banging on the doors saying the ship’s evacuating,” Smith said.

Smith said that he was frustrated at the lack of information provided to passengers and hadn’t heard from Police or staff since they had been transported to the Picton Yacht Club Hotel at about 9.15am.

