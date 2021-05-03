Police responding after serious crash in Ōwhiro Bay, Wellington

Emergency services responding to a serious crash in Owhiro Bay. (File photo).

Police are responding to a serious crash between a car and a truck in Wellington's Ōwhiro Bay.

Police were notified about the crash, on Happy Valley Road, at about 1.40pm.

Initial indications suggest there have been serious injuries.

The road has been closed, and anyone wishing to access the landfill must use the southern end of Happy Valley Road.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance and a response unit were at the scene.

Two people were involved and one person was more seriously hurt than the other.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed they were attending the incident, but referred questions to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.