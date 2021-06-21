Student opinion: It’s about time Parihaka became a national holiday

OPINION: Why is it that, every year in New Zealand, on November the 5th, we celebrate Guy Fawkes Day? We are remembering a man who tried to blow up Parliament in England. Instead of celebrating this, we should be honouring the memory of something far more significant. Something that occurred in our own country, New Zealand: the invasion of Parihaka.

The government decided to invade the Taranaki town of Parihaka in 1881, after the “Parihaka natives,” under the guidance of leaders Te Whiti and Tohu, practised peaceful resistance to the authorities’ efforts to take their land. Adults sat quietly on the marae and singing children greeted the government volunteers who marched in to Parihaka. In the end, the village was ruined, houses were torn down, livestock was slaughtered, crops were destroyed. About 1600 people were arrested, with many of the men sent to Dunedin to do forced labour.

What happened at Parihaka in 1881 is an important part of New Zealand’s history, but not many people know about it.

Think about the number of memorials there are. There are over 500 public World War One memorials in New Zealand, but only a small number commemorating Parihaka. The invasion of Parihaka is also known as the ‘never ending war’ because it took until 2017 for the Crown to apologise and offer compensation.

As New Zealanders, it is important that we honour and memorialise Parihaka so we learn from it, so as a country, we can do better in the future. We all need to gain a better understanding of significant events in New Zealand’s history to bring our nation together.

We currently commemorate Parihaka by the entrance to Sky Stadium (which is in the shape of Mount Taranaki, with three white feathers symbolising peace), and by a couple of exhibitions about it, and the Parihaka festival.

However, compared to other celebrations for other events, that isn’t a lot and there should be more. It would be far more relevant nowadays for New Zealanders to honour those of Parihaka, from years ago. Those who lived in our own country, New Zealand.

This is far more significant than remembering someone from years ago who tried to blow up Parliament in England, on the other side of the world.

Te Whiti and Tohu are compared to people like Martin Luther King Jr, who fought with non-violence and passive resistance. However, Martin Luther King Jr is famous throughout the world, but by comparison, many New Zealanders haven’t even heard of Te Whiti and Tohu.

Therefore, we should honour these people by having a national Parihaka Remembrance Day. If we do, Te Whiti and Tohu and the people of Parihaka shall never be forgotten.

Supplied/Stuff Laura Withell, Year 9, Queen Margaret's College

Laura Withell is a year nine student at Queen Margaret College.

