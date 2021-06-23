Covid-19 NZ: 57 hours in Wellington - how a Sydney tourist's capital weekend went awry

Wellingtonians speak to Stuff at a Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki Street, as the city goes into level 2 lockdown.

It was a cold and windy night when Qantas flight 163 touched down at Wellington airport at 12.05am on Saturday.

The weather forecast was bad: the temperature would hover in the 11 to 13 degree range, and torrential rain was forecast. But the man from Sydney and his partner weren’t going to let that ruin their weekend.

He had a few days’ break from his job at a healthcare centre in Sydney, which would have been hectic as it tried to deal with the surge in testing linked to the Bondi cluster outbreak.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Wellington wasn’t having such a good day when the Sydney visitors arrived, but that didn’t slow them down.

The man and his partner were staying at Rydges, a plush hotel on Featherston St in the heart of the city, with views over the harbour and within walking distance of all the capital’s most popular sights.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: Return to level 2 'bitter pill to swallow' for Wellington hospitality venues

* Covid-19 NZ: Wellingtonians face queues, delays for testing and information

* Covid-19 NZ: Supermarkets urge Wellingtonians not to buy more than they need as alert level 2 starts

* Covid-19 NZ: Christchurch criminal trial adjourned due to possible Covid risk

* Covid-19 NZ: Level 2 pulls curtain on sports, music, cultural events in capital



His itinerary over the next 36 hours looked like a something out of a travel magazine, hitting all the most recommended spots in a city famous for its food and culture. It was just the kind of high-spending itinerary that Wellington’s hospitality businesses were eager for when the trans-Tasman bubble opened.

But when the man woke up on Saturday morning, he had some errands to do before he could get started on his Wellington weekend. He went downstairs to Prince Barber’s, a hair salon in the Rydges building that is adorned with photos of men with sharp fades, and walked a couple of blocks to the Unichem on Lambton Quay.

Laura Wiltshire/Stuff Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy was still open to the public at 9am on Thursday, despite being announced as a location of interest following a positive Covid-19 test earlier that morning.

It was raining heavily by lunchtime, but that didn’t matter too much as most of the 15-minute walk through Manners Mall and along Cuba St to Floridita’s was undercover.

The man had clearly done his research. Floridita’s, with its seasonal, local produce, is a favourite among capital diners. At that time of day, it offers both breakfast – green eggs ‘n ham, apple pie French toast – and lunch dishes like its renowned fish pie or a spiced venison kebab.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Floridita’s – it's the place to nosh.

Floridita's is always busy – so busy that the restaurant doesn't take reservations, instead doing walk-ins only – and Saturday was no exception. It was running a waitlist when the man was there, between 1 and 3pm.

Suitably fuelled, he walked back down towards the waterfront to Te Papa, our national museum. From the giant squid to the Gallipoli exhibition, it’s a perfect place to while away a rainy Saturday at the best of times.

There was plenty to keep him occupied across the museum for an hour while he waited for his timed entry to the surrealist exhibition that opened earlier this month amid much fanfare. The Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen exhibition would have been a major attraction at the best of times, but it was especially so at this worst of global times.

People were flocking by the thousands to see artworks by celebrated artists including Marcel Duchamp and Man Ray. The special exhibition space on the fourth floor at Te Papa was crammed with visitors marvelling at René Magritte’s The Glass House and Salvador Dalí’s Mae West Lips sofa.

Jo Moore Visitors view Salvador Dali’s Mae West Lips Sofa, 1938, in Te Papa’s Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen exhibition. Photo by Jo Moore.

“It was certainly very crowded,” said one woman who was at the exhibition at the same time, adding that it was not quite shoulder-to-shoulder inside the exhibition “but pretty close to it”.

All that art can make a visitor hungry, so it was lucky that the man had heard about Highwater Eatery on Cuba St, a couple of blocks from Te Papa and one of the hottest restaurants in town.

It’s been lauded for its organic fare and Melbourne-esque flair. On a Saturday night, it’s almost impossible to get a table without a reservation, but if you strike it lucky, it’s sometimes possible to walk in and get a seat at the bar.

From there, it was just a couple of blocks through the rain to the less urbane surroundings of Jack Hackett’s, the Irish sports bar on Dixon St.

The multi-storey pub is one of the largest and most high-spirited spots in town for live sports events. Saturday night was no different, with revellers flocking to watch two big matches: the Super Rugby final between the Blues and Highlanders, and the India v New Zealand World Test Championship cricket final.

The flowing Guinness may have contributed to long bathroom lines; at one point the man opted to head downstairs to use the toilets in the connected Fours Kings sports bar.

It was pouring when he left at midnight, and it was still pouring when he dashed down to Victoria St to the Pickle & Pie cafe on Lombard St for breakfast on Sunday morning. The courtyard in front of the New York-style delicatessen is a drawcard on a sunny day, but Sunday wasn’t sunny. It would have been cosy inside the minimalist cafe, which offers bagels and latkes and Reuben sandwiches, watching the rain teem down outside.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The man visited Pickle & Pie on Sunday morning.

Then he went off to a place that wasn’t walking distance away: The shop at Weta Cave in Miramar, although how he got there remains a mystery. He didn’t appear to find much he liked: he didn’t go on any of the tours around Weta Workshop, where costumes and props for the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films were made, and nor did he buy anything in the gift shop.

Then it was back into the city centre for lunch the Lido Cafe on Victoria St, a Wellington institution for almost 30 years. Afterwards, he went around the corner to Unity Books, a shop that is often busy at the weekends with avid book readers and others browsing the exhaustive selection of New Zealand literature and non-fiction.

Later, he popped in to the Countdown supermarket on Lambton Quay, near Cable Car Lane – perhaps to buy a few bags of Twisties of some of Whittaker’s new peanut butter and jelly chocolate?

Then it was off for one last meal at another Wellington hospitality mainstay. This time, he went to One Red Dog, a lively pizza and pasta restaurant at Queen’s Wharf popular with families and large groups.

The view over the water front wouldn’t have been great – yes, it was still raining – but there are few problems that a steaming slice and a pint of Panhead can’t solve.

He was back in his hotel room by 9pm, ready for a relatively early start the next morning. But at 3am, he woke up, feeling the first of his Covid-19 symptoms.

STUFF Covid response minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield discuss the latest on the Wellington situation.

Still, he had a flight to catch. He was back at Wellington airport by 8.30am, leaving the hotel just as 100 or so staff from the Inland Revenue Department’s policy and research teams were arriving at the hotel for a team building “away day”.

After he’d checked in his for flight, he spent the next 90 or so minutes in the food court, perhaps getting in one last Kiwi meal before boarding the Air New Zealand plane home. Then, at 10.13am, flight NZ 247 to Sydney was wheels up.

It would be another 36 hours before Aotearoa learned about his quintessential Wellington weekend.