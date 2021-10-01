Mechanical fault sparks fire callout at Wellington's Garage Project brewery

Garage Project's cellar door is in the brewery's original location in Aro Valley. (File photo)

A reported fire at the Garage Project brewery in Aro Valley, Wellington, is a false alarm.

A fire was reported in a grain silo at the popular brewery’s cellar door facility shortly after 11am on Friday morning. However, an overloaded grain auger began smoking and set off the fire alarm.

Three fire engines attended the callout.

Production manager Sean Wilde said there was no fire, just enough smoke to set off alarms.

“Pure and simple mate, just a mechanical failure on one of our augers,” Wilde said.