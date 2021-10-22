Wellington today, October 22: Cuba Mall fountain is missing a bucket again, paint seen in Botanic Garden pond

Wellington Paranormal actor Karen O’Leary with a Taser from the show which is been auctioned to raise funds for Jemima Gazley's wish.

Kia ora Pōneke, happy Friday! Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from around the capital.

4.20pm: Police smash Chestnut: Seven arrested, $3.5m assets restrained in drug operation

Seven people have been arrested and $3.5 million worth of assets seized after police executed 18 search warrants at the end of a 10-month investigation into drug dealing. The investigation, dubbed Operation Chestnut​, cracked what police described on Friday as a “sophisticated drug dealing and money laundering operation”.

Search warrants in the Tasman, Wellington, Central and Eastern police districts began on Wednesday. A search on Wednesday led to the arrest of a 44-year-old Horowhenua man police described as the “alleged main offender”.

That man had links to members of the Filthy Few, Hells Angels, Head Hunters, Black Power and Mongrel Mob gangs, and was charged with drug dealing, money laundering and unlawful possession of weapons.

1.25pm: Paint seen in Botanic Garden pond

Walkers enjoying the sun in Wellington’s Botanic Garden today spotted white paint - and possibly other chemicals – in one of the ponds and a stream.

Greater Wellington Regional Council environmental protection team leader James Snowdon said their hotline had taken a number of calls about the paint in the pond.

“Officers have been out searching for improper paint disposal four times in the last couple of days without results. It only takes a careless bucket or washing a brush into a stormwater drain to cause this issue downstream,” he said.

Disposal of paint, even water-based paint, into stormwater was harmful to the environment, and could damage streams, rivers and harbours,’ Snowden said.

“We would urge anyone who has information on this to call the Environment Hotline on 0800 496 734.”

Annie Fischer/Supplied A lone duck swims in a white pond in Wellington's Botanic Garden today, polluted by paint.

9.30am: Bring back the bucket! Wellington’s Cuba Mall fountain is missing a bucket – again.

Wellington’s famous, or according to some infamous, Bucket Fountain is missing a yellow bucket.

The cry has already gone out to ‘’bring back the bucket’’.

Although it apparently went missing for a couple of weeks ago, news of the theft has only just filtered through to the Wellington City Council.

Spokesperson Richard MacLean said the council was keen to get the bucket back and return it to the 52-year-old Cuba Mall fountain.

A replacement would cost approximately $2000 and would take a little while to organise.

Stuff Wellington’s famous Bucket fountain is missing a bucket.

Weather:

As we head into the long weekend, expect a fine day today, apart from some morning cloud. Southeasterlies will die out in the evening.

Location of interest identified in Hawke’s Bay

Kmart Napier has been identified as a location of interest in Hawke’s Bay after a person with Covid-19 from Waikato visited the region last Friday.

The positive case, one of eight announced yesterday in the Te Awamutu area, undertook permitted travel to Hawke’s Bay last Friday before becoming a confirmed case.

The case returned to Te Awamutu before testing positive.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the person had an exemption to travel.

“They were not a confirmed case during their travel, but subsequently turned positive when they returned to the Waikato where they are isolating at home.”

The person visited Kmart on Ford Road in Onekawa on October 15, between 3:53 pm and 5:13 pm.

Anyone at the store at that time should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days following the visit and if symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until receiving a negative test, and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

From the pages of The Dominion Post:

Supplied A signed script from Series 1 Episode 1 of Wellington Paranormal is for sale at the fundraising auction.

Wellington Paranormal auctioning props for Jemima's fundraiser

The stars of international hit television show Wellington Paranormal have delved into their haunted cupboard some of their most sought-after memorabilia to raise money for teenager Jemima Gazley’s extraordinary cancer fundraiser.

Fans around the world can bid on items such as Officer Minogue and O'Leary's taser, a virtual meeting with the Paranormal Unit and a signed script from Series 1 Episode 1.

Actor Karen O’Leary said she was thrilled to be able to leverage some of their new-found fame to help raise money for the cause championed by the Wellington teen before her untimely death last week.

She said the Gazleys were a prominent family who had done a lot for their Wellington communities over the years.

“It was no surprise really that Jemima, even in the face of absolute adversity and tragedy, wanted to give back to people.”

Supplied Jemima Gazley on holiday with her family in Hahei. Jemima would be diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer two weeks later.

No-one will be left behind in race to reach 90 per cent vaccination rate - minister

Covid-19 restrictions will continue until all groups reach 90 per cent vaccination rates, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

The move to ensure no-one is left behind in the drive for vaccinations has been welcomed by community health leaders. “Aotearoa is in this together,” said Raewyn Bhana​, site manager of Christchurch’s Whānau Ora Community Clinic.

Little’s comments came on the eve of a major government announcement on Friday that is expected to outline clear vaccination targets, the rules regarding vaccine certificates, and a new traffic light system to replace alert levels.

There will also be an economic package aimed at giving more support to Auckland and Waikato after lengthy periods in lockdown.

