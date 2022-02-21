Live: Don't blame the police for the protest, Jacinda Ardern says, as road barriers blocking off the Parliament precinct installed

07:44, Feb 21 2022
STUFF
Police installed concrete barriers in the streets about Parliament grounds then withdrew to behind parliament buildings about 6.30am on Monday.

Follow Stuff’s coverage of the anti-Covid mandate protests.

Police push protesters back at the Cenotaph on Bowen St on Monday morning
Monique Ford/Stuff
Police push protesters back at the Cenotaph on Bowen St on Monday morning
Police block Lambton Quay
Stuff
Police block Lambton Quay
Stuff