Late-night tensions at Parliament occupation as police with riot shields face protesters

An influx of protesters, some driving campervans and towing caravans arrives on Saturday night

Tensions at the Parliament occupation briefly flared on Saturday night, as police officers with riot shields and helmets faced a group of protesters and a number of cars arrived.

The resurgent activity, taking place on day 19 of the protest, appeared to catch police on the hop.

One officer said he wasn’t aware more protesters were set to arrive.

George Block/Stuff More protesters arrived at the parliament precinct on Saturday night. Anti-mandate protest.

Several cars, including some utes towing caravans, appeared to arrive at the protest site about 9pm, to cheers from the crowd.

More police reinforcements arrived on Bowen St about 9.10pm.

One protester yelled out to the officers “what are you gonna do when all the tractors arrive?”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police with riot shields appeared at the protest on Saturday night.

Another, larger crowd massed at Bunny St opposite the railway station, near Aitken St.

The group of several hundred protesters were cheering every minute or so when a new car of protesters flying flags arrived from Thorndon Quay.

Fresh reinforcements of protesters continued to arrive in a steady stream as midnight approached. By that time, tensions had eased significantly, and a Stuff reporter at the scene said there were no more police with riot shields.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Parliament occupation saw a resurgence of activity late on Saturday night.

The crowd continued to cheer late on Saturday night as cars carrying protesters sporadically arrived.

Earlier, police were seen moving an escorted forklift down Featherston St. It was used to move a concrete block near the Thistle Inn, on Mulgrave St.

The forklift went back to base, escorted by police, about 10.30pm.

