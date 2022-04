More than 2000 households have lost water supply in northern Wellington after a water main burst. (File photo)

Water is being restored across northern Wellington after it was expected to be cut off for up to five hours when a water main burst.

Wellington Water said service in affected areas in Johnsonville, Churton Park, Broadmeadows and Paparangi would resume over the next two hours, but it would take longer for properties located in higher areas.

More than 2000 households were affected when a main burst in Broderick Rd, Johnsonville.