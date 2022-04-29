Highway north of Wellington clear after three-car crash on Remutaka Hill

Police were called to Remutaka Hill at 11.30am on Friday to respond to a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 2. (File photo)

Both lanes of State Highway 2 on Remutaka Hill have been cleared, following a three-vehicle crash on the Featherston side of the hill on Friday morning.

Police were called to the location which was about 2 kilometres short of the hill summit on the northern side about 11.30am. All lanes were cleared at 1pm.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency said earlier there was no-one trapped in any of the vehicles , while another spokesperson from Wellington Free Ambulance said there were no significant injuries.