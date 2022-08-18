Terrace slip cleared, but road still not open

Concrete blocks have been placed at the base of the slip to increase the stability of the slope.

The south end of The Terrace will remain closed to vehicles for at least another week despite the slip being cleared by Wednesday morning.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said there were no guarantees on when the section of road would re-open, but it would likely remain closed for the rest of the week.

“We’re installing heavy temporary concrete blocks at the bottom of the slip to increase the stability of the slope, so there’s still a lot of activity and machinery movements in the area,” he said.

The slip, which occurred between Buller and Ghuznee streets, has meant the section of The Terrace had been closed to all traffic for almost 10 days.

Juan Zarama Perini Two houses above the slip are still deemed ‘uninhabitable’ by the council.

MacLean said the council was taking advice from geotechnical engineers who were assessing the road daily, and although the stability of the slip was no longer a safety hazard, the road would remain closed to vehicles until construction cleared..

“It’s still a work site. There’s enough room for pedestrians to go through, but we can't have the whole road open while we’ve got heavy machinery in the area.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Wellington City Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter spoke at the site of a slip on The Terrace in Wellington on the morning of August 9. The council later said some residents could return to their homes.

The slip, one of the largest Wellington has seen this year, caused the evacuation of more than 25 residents from eight homes, two of which are still deemed uninhabitable by the council.

MacLean said the council was also being advised by geotechnical engineers on the status of the two houses at the top of the slip.

Damage to sewage connections in one of the houses, the compromised foundations of the other, and the lack of access to each of the properties meant it would be “a while” before residents could return, MacLean said.

Juan Zarama Perini The pathway to two houses was swept away in the slip

Metservice forecasts rain in central Wellington for the next week, and Maclean said while this slip was no longer a safety hazard, commuters should remain vigilant.

“Slips like this can happen anywhere around the country where there are steep slopes. Given that we’re going to have heavy rain, not only in Wellington but right up and down the country, people should be watching out.”