Roads around Parliament closed, buses diverted, as protests expected

Bollards and barriers have been set up around Parliament ahead of a protest convoy heading to Wellington.

Wellington commuters are being warned to prepare for disruption around Parliament buildings this week, with roads closed and buses diverted ahead of a protest expected to begin on Tuesday.

The capital, which was brought to a standstill in February when Parliament grounds were occupied by anti-Covid vaccine mandate protesters, is bracing for the arrival of a protest convoy organised by Brian Tamaki’s Freedom & Rights Coalition.

Vehicles were due to leave Kaitaia and Bluff at the weekend and arrive in Wellington on Monday evening. But the convoy appeared to start with a whimper, with only three cars starting the southern leg on Saturday.

Police expect between 500 and 1000 protesters to arrive at Parliament for the protest, set to start on Tuesday.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said police acknowledged the right to peaceful protest, but action would be taken against unlawful behaviour.

In similar demonstrations, particularly in Auckland, protests had been disruptive to traffic for short time and protesters had dispersed at the end with traffic flows quickly returning to normal, he said.

“Our expectation of these protesters is that their protest will remain lawful at all times,” Parnell said in a statement.

Police were aware a counter-protest group was also planning to gather near Parliament, he said.

Speaker Trevor Mallard also said protests were vital for democracy and, as such, were welcome on Parliament Grounds.

Some restrictions were placed on their use for the “safety and security of the public and the protection of property”, he said.

This included restrictions on camping, cars and use of sound equipment, and warnings not to interfere with staff, the public or damage the grounds.

In February, protesters parked vehicles in the streets around Parliament, including on the main thoroughfare of Molesworth St and at the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, stopping traffic through Thorndon and to the railway station.

Barriers and concrete blocks have now been erected around that area to avoid a repeat of February’s gridlock.

Police warned commuters to plan ahead. “While we anticipate there will be more people in the area, we expect traffic disruption to be minimal.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said there had not yet been any disruptions to the state highways so far.

But Metlink warned bus passengers to expect delays. Seven bus routes have been detoured away from Molesworth St due to the road closure and were travelling via Bowen St, Tinakori Rd and Hill St. The routes affected are the 14, 22, 32x, 81, 84 buses, as well as school services 744 and 745.

All buses would still be able to access the bus interchange at the railway station, Stephen Heath from Greater Wellington said.

Metlink's service delivery team was monitoring the situation on the ground for any changes and he encouraged passengers to regularly check the Metlink website or app for the latest information.

Businesses in the area are steeling themselves for more disruption.

Alistair Boyce, the owner of the Backbencher Gastropub opposite Parliament, said many local businesses didn't want any undue disruption from the demonstration.

“I don't want people coming into my business abusing my staff,” he said. “We don't want any more disruption. But I certainly agree with the fundamental rights of protest.”

“Legal protest is fine and if they break the law, then the police need to be prepared this time to deal with that,” he said.

Irene Liu, the owner of Word of Mouth catering on Molesworth Street, said they would remain open as normal and were not worried about the protest.

“I don’t think this protest will be as serious as last time. We do expect less customers due to people staying home, but I think we will be okay,” she said.

But Grace Xue, the manager of Pita Pit on Lambton Quay, was worried about the protest, especially since the shop was already struggling with staffing.

“We can’t afford any security, and we need to stay open for business,” she said. “But if it is too dangerous we will close.”

The Ministry of Justice was aware of the planned protest and was taking advice from police about the safety of staff, judiciary and court participants, said deputy secretaryTina Wakefield.

Court business was expected to continue as usual, she said.

During February’s demonstrations, when protesters occupied the steps in front of the higher courts, some trials had to be delayed.