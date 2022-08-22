'Significant' police presence planned for anti-government protest

Deputy Prime Minister, and Wellington Central MP, Grant Robertson speaks to media about a proposed protest expected to arrive in Wellington on Tuesday, August 23.

There will be a “significant” police presence in Wellington on Tuesday as officers prepare for an anti-government protest.

Roads have been closed, and buses diverted in anticipation of the arrival of Brian Tamaki’s Freedom & Rights Coalition at Parliament’s grounds on Tuesday – expected to attract upwards of 1000 protesters.

While groups left from Kaitaia and Bluff during the weekend, and New Plymouth on Monday, they have failed to draw big numbers with so far just a few cars making the journey to the capital.

Additional police staff had been called in and access to streets around Parliament restricted in advance, Wellington district commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said.

READ MORE:

* No violence, little disruption as People's Convoy protest reaches US capital

* Covid-19: Anti-mandate protesters hīkoi over Auckland Harbour Bridge

* Anti-vaccine mandate protesters at Parliament pitch tents for the night

* Freedom Convoy makes its way up the South Island



Parnell said police would look to enforce trespass orders issued at the occupation earlier in the year. “Officers will not tolerate unlawful behaviour or disruption to people going about their day-to-day business,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Bollards and barriers have been set up around Parliament ahead of a protest convoy heading to Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her primary concern was that the protest remained peaceful and lawful.

“We’ve seen in the past hateful messaging, derogatory messaging around our religious or ethnic communities, or indeed complete disinformation – of course that is a concern,” she said.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said there had been “significant preparation” to avoid the ugly scenes caused when anti-vaccine mandate protesters clashed with police in February.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police are expecting 500 to 1000 people to arrive at Parliament.

“I’ve led protests on to the front lawn of Parliament, but what’s also important is that people do that in a way that is respectful and responsible. We did not see that in February and March. We saw an occupation.

“We saw people in Wellington threatened and abused and very distressed.”

Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard said measures, including restrictions on camping, cars and use of sound equipment, were in place to ensure public safety and the protection of property.

Counter-protest planned

The Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition was organising a counter-protest intended to provide “visible opposition to the far-right groups”.

Coalition organiser Laura Drew said their protest would be non-confrontational, with dancing and music.

There would be support from an emotional wellbeing team and people trained in de-escalation.

This counter-protest – similar to that seen in Auckland earlier this month – has also been backed by the local branch of the Tertiary Education Union.

Disruptions to Wellington

Mayor Andy Foster said at this stage he did not expect the protest to cause disruption on the scale of that seen during the Parliament occupation.

He urged residents to have patience and remain calm. “The police are prepared to take prompt and appropriate action if the protest does go outside what is acceptable.”

In February, protesters parked vehicles in the streets around Parliament, including on the main thoroughfare of Molesworth St and at the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, stopping traffic through Thorndon and to the railway station.

Barriers and concrete blocks have now been erected around that area to avoid a repeat of February’s gridlock.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Some roads near Parliament were closed on Monday morning.

Taranaki Whānui chairperson Kara Puketapu-Dentice said mana whenua wanted the protesters to respect tikanga. He called for peace and minimal disruption to the city.

“As others have said, we’re not against protesting, but Wellingtonians have a right to get on with their lives without interference and violence.”

Police warned commuters to plan ahead, but said they expected traffic disruptions to be minimal.

Metlink warned bus passengers to expect delays. Seven bus routes have been detoured away from Molesworth St due to the road closure and were travelling via Bowen St, Tinakori Rd and Hill St. The routes affected are the 14, 22, 32x, 81, 84 buses, as well as school services 744 and 745.

All buses would still be able to access the bus interchange at the railway station.

Metlink's service delivery team was monitoring the situation and passengers should regularly check the Metlink website or app for the latest information.

Businesses brace for protest activity

Alistair Boyce, the owner of the Backbencher Gastropub opposite Parliament, said local businesses didn't want any undue disruption from the demonstration.

“I don't want people coming into my business abusing my staff,” he said. “We don't want any more disruption. But I certainly agree with the fundamental rights of protest.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Alistair Boyce, owner of The Backbencher Gastropub.

“Legal protest is fine and if they break the law, then the police need to be prepared this time to deal with that.”

Irene Liu, the owner of Word of Mouth catering on Molesworth St, said they would remain open as normal and were not worried about the protest.

“I don’t think this protest will be as serious as last time. We do expect less customers due to people staying home, but I think we will be OK,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Word of Mouth owner Irene Liu is hoping this week’s protest will not be as bad as February.

But Grace Xue, the manager of Pita Pit on Lambton Quay, was worried, especially since the shop was already struggling with staffing.

“We can’t afford any security, and we need to stay open for business,” she said. “But if it is too dangerous we will close.”

Keeping staff and students safe

The Ministry of Justice deputy secretaryTina Wakefield said she was aware of the planned protest and was taking advice from police about the safety of staff, judiciary and court participants. Court business was expected to continue as usual.

During February’s demonstrations, when protesters occupied the steps in front of the higher courts, some trials had to be delayed.

Several other ministries also said they were aware of the protests and were advising staff to exercise awareness, not to engage with protesters and to avoid the area of the protest where possible.

STUFF Protesters and police clash early on day 23 of the Parliament occupation. (Video first published March 2022).

The Pipitea campus of Te Herenga Waka/Victoria University of Wellington will remain open.

On Friday, Wellington School of Business and Government Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Mark Hickford​ said the university was aware of the protest and was liaising with police.

“Staff and students have been informed so that they can decide whether to work and study remotely if they prefer,” he said.

Preparations were also underway to ensure the safety of students and staff of nearby schools. These schools have been approached for comment.

In a statement, a Ministry of Education spokesperson said the ministry was working with several agencies including Māori Wardens, Wellington City Council and police, to ensure schools and early learning services who may be affected by the protests were supported.