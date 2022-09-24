Jobseekers pack Wellington airport jobs fair

Jobseekers have packed the Wellington Airport's jobs fair to look for vacancies at the aviation industry.

More than 500 jobseekers turned up at Wellington Airport’s first jobs fair since the pandemic began on Saturday in hopes to lock down one of over 200 vacancies in the aviation industry.

One of the hopefuls was Sabrina Emi, who studies aviation management at Massey University, and travelled from Palmerston North to look for a position in the safety or security area.

“They have more job opportunities here,” she said. “They don’t have many jobs available in Palmerston North.”

The jobs fair featured 17 exhibitors including airlines, retailers, border agencies, hospitality, rental car companies, and the airport company itself.

Supplied Maxie the police pup is trying her best to get people to join Aviation Security Services.

Around 15 candidates have applied for the three positions at Wellington Airport’s operations team, with the company’s head of operations Matthew Palliser​ saying the levels were similar to pre-pandemic.

“The airport is a popular place to work – there is an appeal of coming to the airport and travelling,” he said.

Palliser also said it was good to have a job fair because they can see the candidates face-to-face, and to fill the shortages, with domestic flight capacity ramped up to pre-Covid levels.

“There’s nothing better than meeting with people, talking to them about our roles,” he said. “The job fair has been a success is because it set that interpersonal space which you don’t get when you’re looking at a CV through your email.”

Air New Zealand was also flooded with applications for their 30 customer-facing roles, like check-in staff, and 40 back-of-house positions such as baggage handlers and cleaners.

The airline’s on-job trainer Jason Tia​ said it was good to see people coming back through the door because they needed more hands on deck as flights were resuming.

His colleague, senior manager for Wellington Rochelle Tangye​, said it was the first in a long time that full-time jobs were offered externally and most on the spot interviews for back-of-house roles were successful.

“Getting people to come through to this job fair has been amazing and actually pulling through talent that we otherwise might not see,” she said.

Tangye also said there had been a big spread of interest in their vacancies, with applicants ranging from straight out of school to retirees who want to go back into the workforce.

Wellington Airport’s Pallisner said the jobs fair had been a success, and they received great feedback both from job applicants and exhibitors, and another one could be on the cards in the future if it was needed.