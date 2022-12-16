Person dies after being hit by train inside tunnel on Wellington line

Police have advised rail commuters to expect delays heading into Wellington after an incident inside Remutaka rail tunnel. (File photo)

A person has died after being hit by a train inside the Remutaka rail tunnel.

Emergency services were called to Maymorn Station in Upper Hutt at 7.20am on Friday.

A passenger on the 6.20am train from Wairarapa said they walked about 10 metres up the southern end of the Remutaka rail tunnel to get on a waiting bus to Wellington.

Monique Ford/Stuff Passengers waiting at Maymorn Station after they evacuated from the train.

Police said the train between Wellington and Wairarapa would not be operating for several hours.

They advised rail commuters earlier to expect delays heading into Wellington.

“A train is stopped on the tracks as a result, and this is likely to affect other services on the line,” a statement said.

A Metlink alert on its website said three buses had been sent to Maymorn Station to collect passengers on the affected train once they had been evacuated.

The alert also said the next Wairarapa Line train, which departed from Masterton at 6.47am, had stopped in Featherston and the rest of the trip would be replaced by buses.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said staff were “deeply saddened” by the incident and the train driver involved would get support.

“Iwi will bless the site of the incident this morning before clearance is given for the 6.47am and 6.20am trains to proceed to Wellington without passengers,” she said. “Metlink expects peak time trains on the Wairarapa line this evening to operate as normal.”