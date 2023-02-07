Teens arrested after driving wrong way down motorway to evade police

Three youths attempted to evade police by driving the wrong way down State Highway 2 overnight.

A 19-year-old and two 14-year-olds have been arrested after driving a stolen vehicle the wrong way down a state highway in the Hutt Valley early on Tuesday morning.

Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Dion Bennett said police began a pursuit of a stolen Nissan Nivara on State Highway 2 in Upper Hutt at 1am.

The youths managed to evade the police pursuit by driving south in the north-bound lanes of the highway, without any headlights on.

Bennett said the vehicle continued at speed for 11 km along SH2 towards Wellington even after police successfully damaged the stolen car’s tyres with road spikes.

READ MORE:

* Young Dannevirke crash victim 'a vivacious, courageous little boy'

* Five dead on the roads on Waitangi Day

* Watch as massive rockfall stuns motorists on Coromandel Peninsula



Police followed the speeding car in the south-bound lanes with their lights and sirens on to warn oncoming motorists of the threat.

At 1.20am, a police unit forced the stolen vehicle off the road near the Melling intersection.

Both the police vehicle and the stolen Nissan were damaged, but there were no injuries to police, public or the alleged offenders.

H W Richardson Group A road safety campaign launched shows some terrifying near misses captured by its drivers.

Bennett said the decision to force the car off the road was made to prevent a serious crash, after the unit assessed the stolen vehicle posed a high risk of danger to the public.

State Highway 2 was closed while police undertook a scene examination, and reopened about 4am.

The serious crash unit and criminal investigation branch were both investigating, Bennett said.

A 19-year-old is set to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday charged with dangerous driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while forbidden and failing to stop.