Landslip takes out chunk of Lower Hutt road, residents urged to stay inside

Point Howard residents have been urged to stay indoors after a landslip took out a chunk of a residential road.

In a social media post, Hutt City Council confirmed there had been a landslip on Howard Rd in Point Howard, Lower Hutt.

The council said there had been no deaths or injuries as a result of the slip.

The council said fire and emergency were urging people to stay inside their homes while they assessed the situation to ensure power and gas services were safe.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to calls of a landslip at Howard Point at 9.50am.

Police remained at the scene assisting with traffic control.

The council asked residents to conserve water, avoid flushing toilets and other unnecessary water usage.

