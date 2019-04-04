Auckland International Cultural Festival: What you need to know

About 20,000 people attended the festival last year.

For the 20th year running, an array of food, music, dance, stalls and activities will be on display at the Auckland International Cultural Festival this weekend.

Gates to the Mt Roskill War Memorial Park will open to those wanting to experience new cultures between 10am and 5pm on Sunday.

The free event, run by Auckland Council, is expected to attract thousands of people - last year about 20,000 people attended.

Here's everything you need to know.

WHAT IS IT?

Aucklanders can expect to have their senses tickled by delicious flavours, dance performances, music, stalls and activities from more than 50 countries.

A "have-a-go zone" will be set up for kids to take off their shoes and play games.

Scottish-born and raised councillor Cathy Casey looked forward to joining in with the festival and celebrating Auckland's multi-culturalism.

"Each year it creates a wonderful opportunity for people to share in the many different and vibrant cultures that make up Tāmaki Makaurau," she said.

WHAT CAN I EAT?

Food from every continent will be enjoyed on the day, with vendors specialising in south east Mediterranean, Hungarian, Malaysian, Chilean, Ethiopian, French, Spanish, Japanese and Indian cuisines.

A variety of savory dishes and sweet treats will be available.

Supplied/Auckland Council Festival-goers will enjoy a taster of over 50 different cultures.

ENTERTAINMENT

The day's line-up will include a performance combining Māori, Pacific, African and Asian cultures from Dominion Rd The Musical, as well as sets by Sharu Loves Hats and the young artists behind Ethno New Zealand.

Mr Mask will return with a traditional Chinese face-changing opera, as well as the Tamashii Taiko Drummers.

The Dalmatian Cultural Society will perform with its European Tarara Folklore Ensemble and African art, drumming and cross-cultural workshops will be provided by Marvin Kimata.

Refugees as Survivors New Zealand (RASNZ) are bringing a new activity to the festival this year - Hunger Ball - a bouncy type of football with many goals.

RASNZ spokeswoman Mackenzie Koppel said it had been involved with the festival for many years. It believed this year's festival was more important than ever, following the Christchurch mosque shootings last month.

"Let's show that, as a city, we are proud of our beautiful intercultural identity."

TRANSPORT

Auckland Transport has advised there is little parking in and around Mt Roskill War Memorial Park. Festival goers have a number of public transport options, for which normal fares apply.

Those travelling to the festival from the city can catch the 25B and 25L bus routes, which will be departing regularly from outside the St James Theatre on Queen St. Train passengers from Mt Eden and ferry passengers arriving at the Downtown Ferry Terminal can connect to these buses.

Bus 24B will be operating from Victoria St and bus 66 will travel between Mt Wellington and Pt Chevalier via Mt Albert Rd every 15 minutes. The bus stop near May Rd is a short walk from the festival venue. Train passengers can catch this bus from Sylvia Park, Penrose and Mt Albert train stations.

The 670 bus, departing from New Lynn and Otahuhu every 30 minutes, will also stop on May Rd and can be caught from New Lynn, Otahuhu and Onehunga train stations.

No road closures are planned, however parking on May Rd, Sandringham Rd Extension, Gifford Ave, Denny Ave and William Blofield Ave is restricted between 5am and 5pm.

Supplied/Miguel Ilagan Head along to Auckland International Cultural Festival on Sunday 7 April at the Mt Roskill War Memorial Park.

