Wellington artist keen to present ideas for Fred Dagg memorial

Sculptor Matt Gauldie is keen to help immortalise John Clarke and his iconic Fred Dagg character.

A renowned artist has put his hand up to complete a statue of Kiwi comedy icon Fred Dagg, saying an idea for his interactive sculpture came to him "almost instantly" after reading about calls for a permanent memorial.

Accomplished Wellington sculptor Matt Gauldie said his first thought after seeing a Stuff story about the idea for a sculpture of the character made famous by comedian John Clarke was: "Why isn't there one already?"

The Palmerston North-born comedian died in 2017, aged 68.

Gauldie said he believed a sculpture would be a great addition to the city.

"It's inspiring to see people reach great heights in their profession coming from places like Palmy."

He wouldn't spill the beans on his design, but hinted it would be more than just a sculpture.

"People want something more as an artwork, to be an iconic destination and a landmark," he said.

STUFF IMAGE The public response to a Fred Dagg sculpture has been positive, according to local comedians.

Gauldie was keen for artists to put their ideas together and for the public to be involved in a democratic vote on what they would like to see.

"They're the ones who have to live with it," he said.

Gauldie, a former artist with the New Zealand Defence Force, has been involved in several large-scale public bronze sculptures, including a monument for Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington and a piece to commemorate fallen World War I horses.

He said the idea of doing something fun would make a good break from his war-themed commemorative pieces, and he believed there was room for corporate sponsorship to help fund the artwork.

Palmerston North comedians Nathan Cross and Dylan Stewart have also contacted the city council, keen to take up the challenge of helping raise funds to see the project take off.

Cross said the pair hoped to launch a Givealittle campaignwithin the next week or so as council staff have told Cross that a bronze sculpture may require around $100,000 of funding for work, materials and consents.

"We're reviewing options. It sounds like people like the idea of the statue," Cross said.

SUPPLIED Kiwi comedian John Clarke as Fred Dagg in 1978.

The proposed site near Coleman Mall was most preferred, he said.

Cross and Stewart also have plans for a unique event in The Square to tie in to the launch of Palmy Comedy Fest in November.

They want to create the biggest gathering of Fred Daggs in one place, and have applied to the Guiness Book of World Records for their feat to be officially measured.

Cross said the council was supportive of their plans.

"They think it sounds like its a fun idea," he said.

"Go ambitious or go home right? We want to show that it's something that the people of Palmy are proud of."

There is no current record of Fred Daggs culminating together in one area, and the process to get an attempt officially recorded can take up to 12 weeks, Cross said.

"We just think it's a cool idea… There's a recognition that every now and then you get an important comedian come along and it's important to recognise them."