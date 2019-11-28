The day Raybon Kan and Clive James skipped down the street

They say never meet your heroes. Well, Raybon Kan proved that wrong when he met and skipped down the street with Clive James.

With news of James' death at the age of 80, Kan recalled the day he met the Australian entertainer and his personal hero.

"Clive James is the reason I got into writing," Kan wrote on Facebook.

"During university, a friend gave me his travel book, Flying Visits, when I had to take a long flight.

"I'd never experienced unstoppable, gastric fits of laughter from the printed page before.

"In imitation of his TV reviews, I even went on to review TV. Years later, I wangled the opportunity to interview him for the Sunday Star-Times.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Clive James and Raybon Kan in 2004.

"Being old school, I felt it'd be unprofessional to seek an autograph.

"But part of me couldn't help packing seven of his books into my carry-on bag, on the flight up for the interview.

"The biggest thing on my mind was how to segue from professional interview questions, to stalker bag of memorabilia.

SUPPLIED Entertainer and writer Clive James has died, aged 80.

"And there he was, on my flight. His nose was in a book, possibly to avoid being bothered. We made brief eye contact. I wondered if he could tell why my bag was so heavy.

"Except for staring, I left him alone during the flight."

It was, Kan told Stuff, an era before cellphone cameras, before social media, and before selfies. It was a time before it was socially acceptable to approach a celebrity and ask for a photo.

SUPPLIED Raybon Kan skipped down the street with his hero 15 years ago.

At the interview the next day, Kan now admits it didn't really work out.

"I was too much of a fan. It was like a disciple meeting Jesus, like a child meeting JK Rowling."

While there photographer Kevin Stent blew Kan's cover and mentioned Kan was a fan.

"Out spilled some of the books. He signed generously.

"And somewhere, there is a photo of Clive James and me, holding hands, literally skipping down a street.

"His hands were very soft. Thank you Clive James. Your work changed my life. If there's something more fun than peace, I hope you're swimming in it."

And indeed that photo - taken on March 6, 2004, exists in Stuff's archives. So here it is.