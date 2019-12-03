Lower Hutt joins London and New York raising awareness about homelessness

Josh Briggs is taking part in the Big Sleep Out, to raise awareness of homelessness in Lower Hutt.

Josh Briggs wants everyone to take homelessness much more seriously.

"We are all only three life moments away from being homeless. Separation, the loss of a job or a tenancy can leave anyone homeless."



That is why the Hutt City councillor is taking part in the Big Sleep Out this Saturday, at McEwan Park.

Organised by DestinationHutt​, it is part of a worldwide movement involving 50 cities promoting awareness of homelessness and raising money for local charities.

Briggs was a major driving force behind the council introducing a homelessness strategy in 2017.

Hutt City has the largest number of people accessing emergency accommodation in the Wellington region.

In the Hutt the problem is not so much about people sleeping in the streets but in cars, garages and on friends' sofas, Briggs says.

It has been driven by many factors including a rapid increase in rental prices, a shortage of affordable homes and Housing New Zealand not replacing homes it demolished, he says.

Although Briggs predicts it will take a generation to fix the current situation, he says we cannot afford to keep ignoring it and the Big Sleep Out serves as a reminder that it is a problem we all need to address.

"Homelessness in the Hutt is often invisible. A lot of families cannot afford the rent and we have multiple families living together."

Funds raised will go toward Orange Sky Wellington, which supports the homeless by providing a mobile shower and laundry service.

Supplied The BIg Sleep Out is coming to Lower Hutt this weekend to raise awareness about homelessness.

Council chief executive Jo Miller said the Big Sleep Out was in line with the council's homelessness strategy.

"It's one way each and everyone of us can show our support. We can make a difference in the lives of many in our community who need our help to find a place to call home."

It was unacceptable that there were people living in cars and garages, especially when they had children, she said.

"We need to confront a rise in homelessness that's pushing families – particularly children – into desperate straits, and we have many young people and working families unable to buy their first homes."

The official Sleep Out period starts at 9pm with music, poetry, storytelling, real life experiences, comedy, dance, kapa haka and multi-cultural performances.

Participants will be able to see what is going on worldwide via six large screens. Internationally, story tellers taking part include Will Smith and Dame Helen Mirren.

Before the sleep out there will also be an event for youngsters - Santa at Sunset featuring a number of local artists and Father Christmas.

There will also be a special bedtime story, filmed at Weta Studios, and presented by Richard Taylor.

SUPPLIED/BENJAMIN KNIGHT The mobile laundry unit Orange Sky began hitting streets around the Wellington region in November.

Emergency accommodation

The latest Ministry of Social Development Figures show that in the three months to the end of September the Government paid out $41 million in emergency accommodation, up from $15.9m in 2018.

Locally, 452 people are on the waiting list for a State House in Lower Hutt and the bill for emergency accommodation was $2.15 million.

Emergency grants for the rest of the of the region were Wellington City $1.1 million, Upper Hutt $220,000, Porirua $346,000, Kapiti $306,000 and Masterton $97,000.

* To register for the Big Sleep out go to worldsbigsleepout.org.nz