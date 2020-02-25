Inside the drug-testing tent at Splore music festival

The drug-testing tent at ​Splore is unassuming: miss the merchandise featuring Lil Pinger the Drug Safety Lamb and you could walk by without a second glance.

Despite that, there was a steady stream of punters ducking behind the flaps at the festival at Tapapakanga Regional Park last weekend, curious to find out what was in their pills and powders.

Drug-checking service KnowYourStuffNZ runs the tent, which is staffed by volunteers eager to talk about drugs and taking them safely.

Before going inside the tent, festival-goers are asked to read a waiver which states the organisation does not promote drug taking. Once they're in, they produce their stash.

The volunteers work in pairs, asking what the drugs are, and telling punters they'll be the ones doing all the handling. Legally, volunteers can't touch the drugs otherwise they could be charged with possession.

The table is set up with a laptop hooked up to an infra-red spectrometer – this one was named after Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick and has a sticker of her face on it.

SUPPLIED KnowYourStuffNZ's drug-testing tent at a previous festival (file photo).

The machine has a square a couple of millimetres wide that punters are asked to cover with their sample, using any of the instruments provided: a spoon, tweezers, a Stanley knife for scraping off a bit of a pill.

The remainder they dab onto a white saucer in two spots, and while the spectrometer works its magic, one of volunteers squeezes drops from two vials onto them.

This is reagent testing, and the colour it turns indicates what's in the sample. Black or purple and it's likely to be MDMA (the drug they see most often).

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The infra-red spectrometer gives results in less than a minute.

The spectrometer gives a more detailed reading of the strength, and also indicates whether there's anything else significant in the sample.

After the results are explained to users, they are asked if they are likely to take the drugs based on what they've been told.

They are also asked how much experience they have with the drug, and are offered harm reduction advice around dosages and staying safe while partying; drinking water and not overheating, for example.

LAWRENCE SMITH Revellers get amongst the fun at the Splore 2020 held in Tapapakanga Regional park south of Auckland.

The KnowYourStuff team is still processing the data from Splore, but managing director Wendy Allison said what they saw at the weekend reflected what they had seen elsewhere this summer.

"I would call this the year of loads of MDMA," she said.

﻿High-dose MDMA pills were prevalent, and they've also seen more samples of ketamine than in previous years. ​

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wendy Allison from KnowYourStuff called this the summer of "loads of MDMA".

​KnowYourStuff has been busier than ever this summer. Last year they tested 805 samples across 13 events.

This year, they've already cracked 1000 samples, Allison said, and there are still more events on their calendar.

While drug testing is becoming more mainstream, this is the first time a festival has openly come out about having it on site.

Historically, festival organisers have been wary of talking about testing because under the current law they could be prosecuted.

LAWRENCE SMITH Festival director John Minty is the first to come out about having drug testing on-site.

Festival director John Minty said offering testing came down to keeping people safe. This is the fourth year KnowYourStuff has pitched up, and he said it seemed like their presence was working; there had been few drug-related medical events this year, and no-one choppered to hospital.

Minty said he had been encouraged to go public by Police Minister Stuart Nash coming out in support of drug-testing last year, and by indications from the authorities that they saw it as a health issue.

"I felt it was time someone had to stand up and say 'We are doing it'."

By being open about the testing, he hoped they would be able to get more people using the service and make Splore even safer next year.