The best films of the decade - Hamilton style

OPINION: In early December last year, stuff's official film reviewer published his Top 10 list for the fast ending decade. It seemed premature, like those rugby games where they announce the man of the match before the final whistle.



Lists are a fundamental part of how we think about and debate the cinema. Especially the prestigious ones, where gate keeper critics and directors vote. The very phrase "greatest film of all time" has its origins in a famous Sight & Sound magazine poll, held each decade since 1952, determining what continues to be valued and what is considered passé.



What would the local equivalent of such a list look like? Usually, the taste makers are effete New Yorkers or pretentious French. What about what Hamiltonians think?



I decided to find out. It was time to create our own end-of-decade list, to consult the local film community: academic specialists, members of the Hamilton Film Society committee, patrons of Auteur House, my DVD rental store and, of course, film makers themselves.

Fifty-eight responded, with lists of between 10 and 100 films, either their personal favourites from the decade 2010 to 2019, or those they considered "the best". This was not a traditional 'vox populi': whilst contributors might not have all have considered themselves experts, they were chosen because they had an abiding interest in the cinema and a perspective that went beyond the last Marvel comics adaptation they saw out at The Base.



I collated the individual contributions into a grand meta-list. With a minimum requirement of 3 votes, this totaled 294 titles. To make the Top 100, a film needed the support of 6 or more contributors.



Topping the list was the precedent setting Best Picture winner Parasite, from South Korea, with 24 votes. No doubt the recent release date played a small part in this, as did awards hype. Yet could there be a more ideal selection in a decade where extremes of wealth and poverty assumed feudal dimensions, than a satire about class and inequality?



Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), described by one correspondent as "the cinematic equivalent of a 20th century European modernist novel", came in next. It was a good decade for Anderson, with 2012's Moonrise Kingdom (12th=) and 2018's Isle of Dogs (32=) also selected.



The director from the USA whose work featured most was veteran Martin Scorsese. Last year's Netflix financed The Irishman was a late masterpiece, a pleasingly exhaustive return to the gangster genre. It just made the top ten, pipped by 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, a black comedy based on the rise and fall of unscrupulous share broker Jordan Belfort, which came in 8th, with 17 votes. Three other Scorsese films made the cut.



Taika Waititi matched this, with five selections, including 19 votes for Hunt for the Wilderpeople, its 4th placing the highest for a New Zealand feature. Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows (23rd=), the 2014 horror parody, co-directed with Jemaine Clement, beat out Waititi's recent, Oscar winner Jojo Rabbit (32nd=), with 2010's Boy and 2017's Thor: Ragnarok tied for 64th and 157th place, respectively.



Denis Villeneuve had a record six films selected, reflecting the French-Canadian director's range. Villenueve proved as capable of festival hits (2010's Incendies) as he was provocative thrillers (Prisoners (2013), Enemy (2013), Sicario (2015)) but his highest placed work was in the science fiction genre, with 2017's Blade Runner 2049 ranked 9th and 2016's Arrival 15th.



It was a strong decade for science fiction. The post-apocalyptic Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) attracted 20 votes to take 3rd position, with Top 100 placings for 2014's Ex Machina and Her, 2013's Gravity and 2015's The Martian. Christoper Nolan's Inception (2010) tied for 10th place, whilst his Interstellar (2014) tied for 98th.



If comic book adaptations and superhero films featured only on the periphery, Hamiltonians did not necessarily establish themselves as purveyors of art house cinema either. Despite Parasite's first placing, only 15 percent of selections were in a language other than English. Around eight out of every ten films were from Hollywood, or at least co-financed by the USA. New Zealand selections totaled seven. Aside from Waititi's work, these included 2014's The Dark Horse (41st=), the 2016 documentary Tickled (122=) and the 2017 abuse drama Waru (215th=).



The work of female directors was not particularly celebrated. No woman had more than two films selected, with Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird (2017) the only title to make the Top Ten.



The full 294 strong list will be available soon on the Auteur House Facebook page.