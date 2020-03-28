Southern Spotlight: Poet Ben Brown on throwing the book at young offenders





Southern Spotlight is an ongoing series profiling a range of fascinating Mainlanders. Christchurch poet and award-winning author Ben Brown's work with youth offenders has led to a book. VICKI ANDERSON reports.

Ben Brown swivels on a chair in front of his computer and stands to stare out of his living room window at Lyttelton Harbour, the diamond sea sprawling into the distance.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Christchurch poet and award-winning author, Ben Brown, has worked with a group of youth offenders to create a book telling their stories in their own words.

One hand, paralysed from a "motorcycle versus bridge" accident 36 years ago, rests in his pocket.

Long black hair, softly peppered with grey, frames the performance poet and award-winning writer's face. His work often reflects on his whānau and the concept of mana and he has it in spades.

Once he described his own face in a poem thus: "I wear my moko on the inside bro, carved with an albatross bone".

READ MORE:

* Southern Spotlight: Tihi Puanaki the 'kapa haka queen'

* Southern Spotlight: Julie Wylie, 30 years of making music

* Southern Spotlight: the incredible life of Uekaha Taanetinorau

He finds inspiration in the port town, living on the side of a volcano, where fat ships wallow and hard-handed fisherman are stung by salty seas.

Brown, 57, grew up on a farm in Motueka where he picked tobacco and berries.

The world of his childhood is "mountains, rivers, sun-soaked valleys, vines and hops, illicit crops and wilful outlaws". It's all in his memoir, A Fish in the Swim of the World.

His mother's tribe hail from Waikato, his Pakeha father shared his love for literature.

Brown wrote his first poem when he was 9. He can still recite it.

Words have always been on his mind. He is an award-winning author of children's books, non-fiction and short stories for children and adults.

With his former wife, illustrator Helen Taylor, the pair collaborated on children's stories about flora and fauna, including the Te Reo edition of Fifty-Five Feathers, which was short-listed in the 2005 LIANZA Book Awards.

They also won Best Picture Book at the 2006 New Zealand Post Children's Book Awards for Booming in the Night.

For many years he has worked with School Journal to write stories for children aged 9-10.

Drawn to performance poetry in 2005, Between the Kindling and the Blaze, his debut book of poetry, was written during his residency at the Michael King Writers' Centre in Devonport in 2011.

Dedicated to whānau, these poems are his reflections on the concept of mana.

Once I sat in the back, Brown in the front passenger seat, as our friend took us "for a hoon" around the Port Hills, his new song on repeat in the car stereo dialled up to 11.

As it neared dusk, the three of us stood, leaning or sitting on the car bonnet, at a carpark in the Port Hills looking out over the city as night fell.

Later Brown, a wise, winking storyteller, told me about a job he had selling booze to hyped cowboys from behind a wire mesh cage on a rodeo circuit.

His next book is a "jigsaw waiting to be assembled".

"Bill Hammond gave me some of his paintings for it so I must finish it."

Meanwhile, 'I AM: The Maori Jesus' is his response to James K Baxter's classic poem.

When I once asked him about it, Brown gave an eloquent, wise and self-deprecating answer, as he often does. Then he laughed and smiled widely, as he also often does.

When Brown smiles it looks like the dawn but he doesn't like mussels.

Passionate about encouraging young writers, he has been working with Read NZ Te Pou Muramura's writers in schools programme for decades or, as he wryly puts it "about 100 years".

Last November he was approached to lead a workshop at youth justice facility Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Rolleston as part of a programme run in conjunction with Oranga Tamariki.

"It's the writers in youth justice programme," explains Brown, opening his window with a dramatic push.

"The idea is to get the young people - "they're called YPs out there" - to use creative writing as a way of self-reflection... you go there, deliver a workshop and at the end the YPs are meant to get some kind of object out of it that has some value. I came up with a proposal and they said 'oh yeah, great idea, haul on out'."

Brown worked with a group of 29 young offenders aged from "14-18" over one week.

He asked them to address one question.

"The question was 'How the f... did I get here?'. It was one question for one hour a day for four days. We'd have a 10-minute korero at the start of the session. I said, 'I don't care if you can't spell or write, get something down," he says.

The result of these sessions is a book titled How the F... Did I Get Here?

"I'd rock up with a box of biros, A4 paper and at the start they might sit there, looking cool, but eventually they would look around and see everyone else was doing something so they did too," says Brown.

"But you can't throw poetry at a bunch of kids like that, they go 'f... off bro, I'm not doing poems'. But if I said 'on Wednesday we're going to write beats' they'd be like 'yeah bro'."

Their literary skills range from "virtually nada to one or two of the boys could kick ass in NCEA".

"They are intelligent dudes, they are just badass. In the group there's every manner of dysfunction, scattered among them you are going to find whatever out there in the big bad world made them that way."

The book is a collection of ephemera and is aptly sub-titled Soliloquies of Youth.

"I played 36 games of noughts and crosses with one kid, he is like a neck-stabbing dude but sitting down to talk to him, he is a really interesting guy, quiet, methodical, he is not a heavy but no-one f...s with him," recalls Brown.

"I said 'why did you beat up your neighbour with knuckle-dusters?' He said 'I leant him a chain and he was two days late giving it back to me'."

Editing the book was a "strange place to be".

"I didn't want to romanticise it. All of them have a similar story, CYFS kids ripped out of home," he says.

"One kid sat there for three days and didn't give me a damn thing. He said 'my words are too valuable to give you for nothing'. He gave me two quotes in the end and one of them is 'If nobody listens then no-one will know' which I think sums it all up."

Some of the pieces proved "quite poignant".

Brown swivels back in his chair, away from the sweeping view of the sea.

"How the f... did I get here? Everybody asks themselves that at least once."