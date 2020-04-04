Coronavirus: New Zealand 'Family Lockdown Boogie' music video passes 200,000 views

Kiwi actor Jack Buchanan and his family dance to 'Family lockdown boogie' which took four nights to film.

During the lockdown, a Kiwi actor told his family they would have a lot of time and asked if they wanted to film a music video.

They immediately said yes.

Cut to Friday evening and Jack Buchanan's music video for Family Lockdown Boogie has been viewed more than 200,000 times and even finance minister Grant Robertson has shared it on online.

Before the lockdown, Buchanan travelled from Auckland to Wellington to be with his family. Since then, he has written coronavirus awareness song titled The Ballad of Covid-19 (Stay Inside).

His latest tune, Family Lockdown Boogie, took a few days to write and the music video was filmed over four nights.

Buchanan said his family was lucky as they were quite close and liked each other's company.

Before filming took place, Buchanan got in touch with his friend Anna Robinson who is a choreographer.

"I messaged her and asked her if she could come up with some things for the music video," he said.

JACK BUCHANAN/SUPPLIED Family Lockdown Boogie took three days to write and the music video was filmed over four nights.

"She sent some videos back of her doing some moves and teaching them which we put on the TV - seeing my family learn choreography for the first time was a hilarious process.

"The silly moves in the music video are just so far below her skill level."

Filming the music video happened over four nights and it was mixed with "lots of laughter and many glasses of wine", he said.

Buchanan had written the backing track for the song a few years ago and writing the lyrics took about three days.

"The idea popped into my head and I just chased it."

Since Buchanan uploaded the video online, it has been viewed more than 200,000 times as of Saturday morning and he was blown away by the response.

"I love it - it makes me incredibly happy ... I've seen some comments where people have said it brings them joy and makes them happy which is all I wanted to do with it."

Jack Buchanan/Supplied Actor and musician Jack Buchanan decided has written two songs so far about self isolation and lockdown.

Family Lockdown Boogie

We're stuck here in the house for the next four weeks or so

And we won't be going out coz the government said no

Just my mother and my father and my sister and me and little Maisie too

So for the family's sanity can't you see what we must do?

Hey Graeme

Yeah?

Do you wanna move?

I wanna move

Hey, hey Jo

Yo

Can you feel the groove?

I feel the groove

Hey Lani

What's up?

Do you wanna take a chance?

Hell yeah

The family's together so let's just dance

Lock the door, hit the floor

It's the family lockdown boogie

Incarcerated, blood-related

Family lockdown boogie

Dancing queen in quarantine

Family lockdown boogie

We can't go out so we're all about

Family lockdown boogie

What a treat it is to be locked down with these three

Because we can't get on each other's nerves if we're dancing constantly

We're staying strong and getting along coz that's just how we do

Won't let this virus divide us so try this with your family too

The streets are empty and the doors are locked

We've got time aplenty and the fridge is stocked

We're a nuclear family and we know how to rock

So lock it down and turn it up right now you don't need to stop

Lock the door, hit the floor

It's the family lockdown boogie

Incarcerated, blood-related

Family lockdown boogie

Dancing queen in quarantine

Family lockdown boogie

We can't go out so we're all about

Family lockdown boogie

Now wash your hands, do not touch your face

Cough into your arm, keep two meters of space

Stay inside your bubble, don't forget to smile

And for the next four weeks do a family lockdown freestyle





Lock the door, hit the floor

It's the family lockdown boogie

Incarcerated, blood-related

Family lockdown boogie

Dancing queen in quarantine

Family lockdown boogie

We can't go out so we're all about

Family lockdown boogie

Lock the door, hit the floor

It's the family lockdown boogie

Incarcerated, blood-related

Family lockdown boogie

Dancing queen in quarantine

Family lockdown boogie

We can't go out so we're all about

Family lockdown boogie