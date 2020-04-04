Coronavirus: New Zealand 'Family Lockdown Boogie' music video passes 200,000 views
During the lockdown, a Kiwi actor told his family they would have a lot of time and asked if they wanted to film a music video.
They immediately said yes.
Cut to Friday evening and Jack Buchanan's music video for Family Lockdown Boogie has been viewed more than 200,000 times and even finance minister Grant Robertson has shared it on online.
Before the lockdown, Buchanan travelled from Auckland to Wellington to be with his family. Since then, he has written coronavirus awareness song titled The Ballad of Covid-19 (Stay Inside).
His latest tune, Family Lockdown Boogie, took a few days to write and the music video was filmed over four nights.
Buchanan said his family was lucky as they were quite close and liked each other's company.
Before filming took place, Buchanan got in touch with his friend Anna Robinson who is a choreographer.
"I messaged her and asked her if she could come up with some things for the music video," he said.
"She sent some videos back of her doing some moves and teaching them which we put on the TV - seeing my family learn choreography for the first time was a hilarious process.
"The silly moves in the music video are just so far below her skill level."
Filming the music video happened over four nights and it was mixed with "lots of laughter and many glasses of wine", he said.
Buchanan had written the backing track for the song a few years ago and writing the lyrics took about three days.
"The idea popped into my head and I just chased it."
Since Buchanan uploaded the video online, it has been viewed more than 200,000 times as of Saturday morning and he was blown away by the response.
"I love it - it makes me incredibly happy ... I've seen some comments where people have said it brings them joy and makes them happy which is all I wanted to do with it."
Family Lockdown Boogie
We're stuck here in the house for the next four weeks or so
And we won't be going out coz the government said no
Just my mother and my father and my sister and me and little Maisie too
So for the family's sanity can't you see what we must do?
Hey Graeme
Yeah?
Do you wanna move?
I wanna move
Hey, hey Jo
Yo
Can you feel the groove?
I feel the groove
Hey Lani
What's up?
Do you wanna take a chance?
Hell yeah
The family's together so let's just dance
Lock the door, hit the floor
It's the family lockdown boogie
Incarcerated, blood-related
Family lockdown boogie
Dancing queen in quarantine
Family lockdown boogie
We can't go out so we're all about
Family lockdown boogie
What a treat it is to be locked down with these three
Because we can't get on each other's nerves if we're dancing constantly
We're staying strong and getting along coz that's just how we do
Won't let this virus divide us so try this with your family too
The streets are empty and the doors are locked
We've got time aplenty and the fridge is stocked
We're a nuclear family and we know how to rock
So lock it down and turn it up right now you don't need to stop
Lock the door, hit the floor
It's the family lockdown boogie
Incarcerated, blood-related
Family lockdown boogie
Dancing queen in quarantine
Family lockdown boogie
We can't go out so we're all about
Family lockdown boogie
Now wash your hands, do not touch your face
Cough into your arm, keep two meters of space
Stay inside your bubble, don't forget to smile
And for the next four weeks do a family lockdown freestyle
Lock the door, hit the floor
It's the family lockdown boogie
Incarcerated, blood-related
Family lockdown boogie
Dancing queen in quarantine
Family lockdown boogie
We can't go out so we're all about
Family lockdown boogie
Lock the door, hit the floor
It's the family lockdown boogie
Incarcerated, blood-related
Family lockdown boogie
Dancing queen in quarantine
Family lockdown boogie
We can't go out so we're all about
Family lockdown boogie
