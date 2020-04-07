Bats, Bannister feature on compilation album to support shut down live music venue

The Bats have contributed a track titled She's Down to the Nivara Lounge support album.

Hamilton's beloved live music venue Nivara Lounge - shut down for the foreseeable future thanks to the Coronavirus lockdown - is the subject of a new fundraising compilation album.

On sale as a digital download, No Sound: A Nivara Lounge Fundraiser contains more than 20 songs by bands and artists from around the world, including some familiar names.

New Zealand luminaries The Bats have contributed an exclusive track titled She's Down; while the curiously-monikered Spiral Stairs (real name Scott Kannberg) of US indie rock band Pavement features with a remixed track No Comparison.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Nivara Lounge owner Ivan Muir: "It brought tears to my eyes. It's been a bit of an emotional time for us all lately."

Matthew Bannister of Sneaky Feelings and Dribbling Darts, John Davis of Folk Implosion, and Robert Scott of The Clean and The Bats have also contributed songs.

An initiative of Rob Shirlow of Hamilton Underground Press and Free FM's general manager Phil Grey, the goal of project was to help tide the business and it's owner Ivan Muir through the lockdown period.

"Phil and I were having an online chat and kicking around a few ideas of how we could help Ivan out," Shirlow said. "He has done a lot of good for Hamilton and without him the city's music scene would be nowhere near as good as it is. Nivara Lounge is a big part of the culture these days.

HAYLEY THEYERS Matthew Bannister - under the moniker One Man Bannister - has contributed a track appropriately titled Splendid Isolation to the Nivara Lounge album.

"We were initially thinking about T-shirts, but then the idea of an album came up ... Fortunately we have not had to push it too hard with the artists and a whole lot of them were really keen to contribute songs. We had no trouble getting 23 or 24 tracks."

Most of the artists on the album had played shows at the venue that had been curated by Hamilton Underground Press.

"The Bats were really happy to help out. They have played a couple of gigs at Nivara and they really, really enjoyed playing there. The song they gave us was an extra one that didn't quite make it onto their last album.

"It's mostly guitar rock but there's one or two curve balls in there. One of the first tracks I got was emailed to me by someone calling themselves Random Punter in Lockdown and it's called I Love Nivara Lounge.

"It just seemed appropriate to use it as the first track on the album, although I still don't know who it is."

Local bands Elider, Sora Shima, Bitter Defeat, Broadcast State and The Scones also feature.

The album could be downloaded for $10 "but people can pay more if they want. All the money goes straight to Ivan."

Muir said he was thrilled to hear of the initiative.

"It brought tears to my eyes. It's been a bit of an emotional time for us all lately."

Muir still won't be able to open the venue's doors once the Covid-19 alert level drops down to three.

"It really has to get back to level one before I can really open up. I don't really want to pressure any bands to come and play here, because they all have families too and you can't really tell what's going to happen.

Muir said he had been managing to pay the power and phone and his landlords at the Hamilton City Council had also helped out with a rent freeze.

Also the soscafe.nz website was offering support by allowing people to buy vouchers that they would then be able to spend once the business was open again, and Muir was offering a similar deal with people wanting to purchase bar tabs.

He also wanted "to return the love" by creating an annual compilation album that could support the bands and acts that had helped him out.

The album is available for download now at hupnz.bandcamp.com.