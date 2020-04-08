'Family Lockdown Boogie' music video by Kiwi family hits 6 million views
A Kiwi family's music video, filmed during the coronavirus lockdown, has been viewed more than 6 million times.
Actor Jack Buchanan wrote Family Lockdown Boogie in three days and his family spent four nights filming the music video.
Last Friday, the music video was released online and since then, it has been shared by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and has made it onto CBS evening news in the United States.
Buchanan said the whole experience was absolutely surreal and it had been the strangest weekend of his life.
READ MORE:
* Coronavirus: New Zealand 'Family Lockdown Boogie' music video passes 200,000 views
* Coronavirus: Kiwi creates catchy sing-a-long self-isolation guide
* Coronavirus: How hard, how early? The numbers behind New Zealand's quick lockdown
* Coronavirus: Understanding New Zealand's Covid-19 curve
"We've been receiving amazing messages from people all over the world. I think something about it is striking a chord in this crazy time and I'm really happy it can do that," he said.
The number of views was "absolute insanity" but he said it felt awesome to get comments from people saying it had brightened their day and made them smile during a dark time.
His family members were shocked about the video's impact, he said.
"It's exceeded all our expectations - I thought maybe 10,000 people would see it but this is quite a lot more than that."
Buchanan previously told Stuff that the music video happened over four nights and it was mixed with "lots of laughter and many glasses of wine".
He had written the backing track for the song a few years ago before the idea for Family Lockdown Boogie popped into his head, he said.
This was not the first time Buchanan had written a song about the coronavirus lockdown.
Just before lockdown, Buchanan wrote a coronavirus awareness song titled The Ballad of Covid-19 (Stay Inside), in just 2.5 hours.
In his song, he encouraged people to watch Netflix, read a book, take up knitting, or learn to cook to pass the time - all things Buchanan had done or was planning to do.
He hoped the one thing listeners would take from his song was the importance of staying inside to limit the spread of the virus that had already infected hundreds of thousands of people globally, he said.
"Just stay inside, don't look for those loopholes in the law, that's not what it's about. Stay away from other people, do your bit to stop the spread."
Family Lockdown Boogie lyrics
We're stuck here in the house for the next four weeks or so
And we won't be going out coz the government said no
Just my mother and my father and my sister and me and little Maisie too
So for the family's sanity can't you see what we must do?
Hey Graeme
Yeah?
Do you wanna move?
I wanna move
Hey, hey Jo
Yo
Can you feel the groove?
I feel the groove
Hey Lani
What's up?
Do you wanna take a chance?
Hell yeah
The family's together so let's just dance
Lock the door, hit the floor
It's the family lockdown boogie
Incarcerated, blood-related
Family lockdown boogie
Dancing queen in quarantine
Family lockdown boogie
We can't go out so we're all about
Family lockdown boogie
What a treat it is to be locked down with these three
Because we can't get on each other's nerves if we're dancing constantly
We're staying strong and getting along coz that's just how we do
Won't let this virus divide us so try this with your family too
The streets are empty and the doors are locked
We've got time aplenty and the fridge is stocked
We're a nuclear family and we know how to rock
So lock it down and turn it up right now you don't need to stop
Lock the door, hit the floor
It's the family lockdown boogie
Incarcerated, blood-related
Family lockdown boogie
Dancing queen in quarantine
Family lockdown boogie
We can't go out so we're all about
Family lockdown boogie
Now wash your hands, do not touch your face
Cough into your arm, keep two metres of space
Stay inside your bubble, don't forget to smile
And for the next four weeks do a family lockdown freestyle
Lock the door, hit the floor
It's the family lockdown boogie
Incarcerated, blood-related
Family lockdown boogie
Dancing queen in quarantine
Family lockdown boogie
We can't go out so we're all about
Family lockdown boogie
Lock the door, hit the floor
It's the family lockdown boogie
Incarcerated, blood-related
Family lockdown boogie
Dancing queen in quarantine
Family lockdown boogie
We can't go out so we're all about
Family lockdown boogie
Stuff