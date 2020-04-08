'Family Lockdown Boogie' music video by Kiwi family hits 6 million views

A Kiwi family's music video, filmed during the coronavirus lockdown, has been viewed more than 6 million times.

Actor Jack Buchanan wrote Family Lockdown Boogie in three days and his family spent four nights filming the music video.

Last Friday, the music video was released online and since then, it has been shared by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and has made it onto CBS evening news in the United States.

Buchanan said the whole experience was absolutely surreal and it had been the strangest weekend of his life.

"We've been receiving amazing messages from people all over the world. I think something about it is striking a chord in this crazy time and I'm really happy it can do that," he said.

The number of views was "absolute insanity" but he said it felt awesome to get comments from people saying it had brightened their day and made them smile during a dark time.

Jack Buchanan/Supplied Kiwi actor Jack Buchanan and his family spent four nights filming the music video to Family Lockdown Boogie.

His family members were shocked about the video's impact, he said.

"It's exceeded all our expectations - I thought maybe 10,000 people would see it but this is quite a lot more than that."

Buchanan previously told Stuff that the music video happened over four nights and it was mixed with "lots of laughter and many glasses of wine".

He had written the backing track for the song a few years ago before the idea for Family Lockdown Boogie popped into his head, he said.

JACK BUCHANAN/SUPPLIED A Wellington family's music video for Family Lockdown Boogie has been watched more than 6 million times around the world.

This was not the first time Buchanan had written a song about the coronavirus lockdown.

Just before lockdown, Buchanan wrote a coronavirus awareness song titled The Ballad of Covid-19 (Stay Inside), in just 2.5 hours.

In his song, he encouraged people to watch Netflix, read a book, take up knitting, or learn to cook to pass the time - all things Buchanan had done or was planning to do.

He hoped the one thing listeners would take from his song was the importance of staying inside to limit the spread of the virus that had already infected hundreds of thousands of people globally, he said.

"Just stay inside, don't look for those loopholes in the law, that's not what it's about. Stay away from other people, do your bit to stop the spread."

Family Lockdown Boogie lyrics

We're stuck here in the house for the next four weeks or so

And we won't be going out coz the government said no

Just my mother and my father and my sister and me and little Maisie too

So for the family's sanity can't you see what we must do?

Hey Graeme

Yeah?

Do you wanna move?

I wanna move

Hey, hey Jo

Yo

Can you feel the groove?

I feel the groove

Hey Lani

What's up?

Do you wanna take a chance?

Hell yeah

The family's together so let's just dance

Lock the door, hit the floor

It's the family lockdown boogie

Incarcerated, blood-related

Family lockdown boogie

Dancing queen in quarantine

Family lockdown boogie

We can't go out so we're all about

Family lockdown boogie

What a treat it is to be locked down with these three

Because we can't get on each other's nerves if we're dancing constantly

We're staying strong and getting along coz that's just how we do

Won't let this virus divide us so try this with your family too

The streets are empty and the doors are locked

We've got time aplenty and the fridge is stocked

We're a nuclear family and we know how to rock

So lock it down and turn it up right now you don't need to stop

Lock the door, hit the floor

It's the family lockdown boogie

Incarcerated, blood-related

Family lockdown boogie

Dancing queen in quarantine

Family lockdown boogie

We can't go out so we're all about

Family lockdown boogie

Now wash your hands, do not touch your face

Cough into your arm, keep two metres of space

Stay inside your bubble, don't forget to smile

And for the next four weeks do a family lockdown freestyle





Lock the door, hit the floor

It's the family lockdown boogie

Incarcerated, blood-related

Family lockdown boogie

Dancing queen in quarantine

Family lockdown boogie

We can't go out so we're all about

Family lockdown boogie

Lock the door, hit the floor

It's the family lockdown boogie

Incarcerated, blood-related

Family lockdown boogie

Dancing queen in quarantine

Family lockdown boogie

We can't go out so we're all about

Family lockdown boogie