Coronavirus: Who are the presenters teaching your kids on TV during Covid-19 lockdown?

The first day of term two will look a little different this year.

There will be no need to iron uniforms or pack bags, because the lessons are taking place in your living room.

As part of the Ministry of Education's remote learning measures during the coronavirus lockdown, Home Learning TV is launching on Wednesday.

Supplied Suzy Cato, Wellington Paranormal's Karen O'Leary and MythBuster Adam Savage are on the line up of entertainers educating children in lockdown.

From iconic Kiwis to well known myth busters, here are some of the familiar faces that will be teaching your kids in lockdown.

SUZY CATO

Adopted Kiwi Suzy Cato is coing back to the small screen.

Her experience in hosting children's TV shows in New Zealand - Suzy's World and You and Me - makes her a perfect candidate for the channel.

Before this, Cato - who was originally from Brisbane, Queensland - shifted her focus to helping parents. She co-hosted Stuff's podcast Double Strength Mama Power with parenting blogger Tui Fleming. The series was created to help, inspire and relax Kiwi parents.

Now, she's turning her attention back to Kiwi kids by appearing in segments for the educational line up. On Wednesday, she'll be presenting junior science and maths for 5 to 8-year-olds at 10.27am.

KAREN O'LEARY

supplied Mike Minogue, Maaka Pohatu and Karen O'Leary as police officers in comedy Wellington Paranormal.

Karen O'Leary is described as a "Wellingtonian through and through" on the Ministry of Education's website.

Her most famous character, Officer O'Leary from Wellington Paranormal, is just one of her jobs. When she's not investigating paranormal sightings around the city, she's head teacher at Adelaide Early Childhood Centre in Newtown.

O'Leary, who attended Wellington High and Victoria University, recently campaigned to close the pay gap between qualified ECE teachers and other teachers.

This isn't her first project during lockdown. She collaborated with New Zealand Police to release a series of videos promoting key messages about the coronavirus and self-isolation.

She will be hosting an early learning segment aimed at 2 to 5-year-olds. Wednesday's lesson takes students to her home where they will learn through play and move their bodies.

NATHAN WALLIS

SUPPLIED Neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis.

Neuroscience educator and child development expert Nathan Wallis is joining the line up.

Wallis wears a lot of hats - ECE teacher, child therapist, social service manager, university lecturer and neuroscience trainer. He's also an advisor for the Ministry of Education and expert adviser for the Ministry of Vulnerable Children.

Known for his documentary All in the Mind, and television series The Secret Life of Girls, Wallis has been on hand in lockdown to provide parents with tips on how to help kids during lockdown.

He recently took part in Stuff's live expert Q&A series to answer a range of questions from readers' about how coping with disruption and anxiety.

He will mostly be appearing on the television station to offer advice for parents. Two segments on Wednesday focus on advice for home learning.

ADAM SAVAGE

SUPPLIED/YOUTUBE Adam Savage will be acting as a mentor with a short programme titled MythBusters scheduled into the mix.

Myth buster Adam Savage is bringing short programme MythBusters into the mix.

He'll be acting as a mentor, guide, ringleader and co-conspirator to a group of young 'busters'. It will showcase experiments and test various myths.

Savage, who is an engineer and special-effects designer, is best known as the former co-host for the popular Discovery Channel show MythBusters.

His most recent project, Savage Builds, combined technology, history, chemistry and human ingenuity to inspire the next generation of makers. It even featured New Zealand's beloved Sir Peter Jackson in one episode.

JORDAN VANDERMADE (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāi Te Rangi)

CHRIS SYMES/PHOTOSPORT Jordan Vandermade is a television presenter known for co-hosting Studio 2 between 2004 and 2010.

Jordan Vandermade is a television presenter known for co-hosting Studio 2 between 2004 and 2010.

He will be starting off Wednesday's schedule with the daily waiata at 9am.

LOCAL TEACHERS

There is also a line-up of local teachers helping present a range of lessons from maths to te reo Māori.

Monique Cox-Timmer from Papatoetoe West School will be presenting health, literacy and language lessons for junior learners (students aged 5 to 8 years), as well as projects for 9 to 11-year-olds.

Jade Flavell is a te reo Māori specialist and teacher for the Education Review Office. She'll be presenting junior and beginner te reo lessons. Middle School West Auckland's Te Mete Loman will host a senior lesson for more advanced learners.

Papakura Central School's Marissa Paniora is delivering a lesson on language and literacy for students aged 8 to 11 years.

Catholic Cathedral College's Fern Webber will be teaching maths for middle school, while fellow teacher Richard Allen will be guiding senior students (12 to 15 years) through an educational project.

Katy Smeele from Heaton Normal Intermediate is scheduled to teach literacy and language for senior students.

Rebecca Clist from Otamatea High School will be focusing on a daily diary lesson, encouraging students to creatively document their remote learning lessons. It's aimed at 12- to 15-year-old students.

And Shawn Cooper from Avondale College is also listed on the ministry's website as a teaching resource, but his lesson isn't featured in Wednesday's line up.

The daily schedule will be updated here.