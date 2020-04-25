'Icon' Kiwi actor Bruce Allpress who 'fought to the end' dies aged 89

Kiwi actor Bruce Allpress, described by family as a gregarious and generous man, has died aged 89.

A statement from his family said he had died peacefully at home on Thursday, surrounded by his five children.

Allpress was known for his roles in The Scarecrow, The Piano, and Lord of the Rings, Frosty Man and The BMX Kid, and alongside Billy T James in Came a Hot Friday.

Youngest son Pete Allpress said his father remained good friends with many of his former acting colleagues until his death.

AMY BAKER Bruce Allpress at Albany Hill Cottage Antiques in 2018.

"I guess you could describe him as the guy you would like to have a beer with," Allpress said.

"He would find a joke in anything."

His sense of humour was "totally inappropriate", which perhaps explains why he enjoyed working with famed New Zealand comedian Billy T James so much.

"He loved working with Billy T, he said that wasn't work, it was just a party."

Allpress said his father was part of the old school alumni of New Zealand acting and had carried on working until late in his life, doing many voice overs in later years.

The greatest thing about him was his generosity, his son said.

"Dad picked a lot of people up when they were on the bones of their arse, whether it was his time or his money or humour, he was incredibly generous."

He had a working class upbringing but was an intellectual and progressive, never afraid to embrace the latest technology.

In 1989, in the early years of mobile phones, he purchased a "brick" mobile for $5000, his son said.

His father had survived illnesses including lung cancer over the years and seemingly "nothing could kill him".

However, six months ago he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, which causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles, and it proved too hard to beat.

"He fought to the bloody end, he was a scrapper," his son said.

Son Michael Allpress, who founded Allpress Espresso, said his father had lived "an extremely full life".

"He was very accepting of the vast diversity that humanity presents and very much an independent thinker. He was a valuable and wise contributor over the years at Allpress Coffee. He will be missed dearly."

Friend and actor Peter Elliot says Allpress had a "superb humour and (his) wicked p..takes were the stuff of legend. I had the greatest pleasure working with him. Although he will be sadly missed, he will also be long remembered. An icon of the era."

Family said Allpress spent 60 years on screens, and in theatres, and had carved out a niche playing the "quintessential Kiwi bloke".

In his later years he ran a popular antiques store alongside his acting career, closing the Albany store in 2018, at the time remarking, "It's end of an era, or as I had to say in a play, 'It's the end of an ear.'"