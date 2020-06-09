Secret film not secret - just 'unannounced'

The decision to let the Avatar crew into New Zealand has irked those unable to get loved ones home.

The identity of a film, for which key crew were allowed through New Zealand's closed borders, is not secret. It is just "unannounced".

Stuff last Sunday revealed that 56 crew from two separate films were granted exemptions from Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford, allowing them to enter the country.

While a Instagram post from Avatar producer Jon Landau from outside the Air New Zealand charter plane on touchdown in Wellington quickly outed the Avatar sequels as one of these films, the other film remained secret.

The New Zealand Film Commission last Wednesday said the production would be announced late last week or early this week "but there are many factors that impact on the timing of announcements".

A Film Commission spokesperson was asked again, on Tuesday, about the mystery film.

"The film is not secret, it is unannounced," she responded.

"The NZFC does not announce productions – it is left to the productions to determine themselves when is the best time to announce production."

Stuff has received confirmation that one of the workers for the unannounced film was also able to enter New Zealand with a partner or child, not directly tied to the film.

Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment's (MBIE) Paul Stocks said privacy reasons meant he could not go into details of applications but said partners and dependent children could be added to“other essential worker” applications

“To date, we’ve had ten individuals accompany people granted border exceptions under the category of ‘other essential workers’. These ten individuals are split across the sectors/industries including, transport, primary industries, logistics, [and] film.”

MBIE essential services general manager Iain Cossar earlier said that the two film exemptions provided work for about 600 New Zealanders.

Both films would have gone into "hibernation" if key crew had not been allowed in and there was a real chance one would not have been completed without the exemptions, he said.

Stuff has had confirmation this project was the second film, not the Avatar sequels, and that the no-go suggestion came from the film company.