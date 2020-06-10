How a single Avatar worker breached New Zealand's bubble

Avatar crew are serving out their isolation at the QT Hotel on Cable St.

A single Avatar worker got around at least 18 Government officials to breach New Zealand's five-million person bubble.

Stuff has recently revealed that 31 Avatar big wigs arrived on a charter plane to Wellington after being granted border exemptions, that they checked into the QT Hotel in central Wellington, and other guests said they came into close contact with the crew, direct from Los Angeles. The West Coast city is one of the worst-affected Covid-19 spots in the United States.

Government officials originally said they were satisfied with how the crew entered the hotel with one saying a close call "couldn't have happened".

The Ministry of Health has now confirmed it did happen, and on Wednesday morning described what happened.

The Ministry has confirmed at least 18 officials were at the QT Hotel last Sunday to supervise check-in of the crew.

There were at least a dozen from Aviation Security, three from Regional Public Health, a facility manager from the Ministry, and two Wellington City Council staff.

But after questions from Stuff, the Ministry confirmed reports, from guests staying in the adjoining apartments, that CCTV footage showed that "two guests of the hotel walked past a crew member in the entrance way, and were less than two metres from each other".

The Ministry said a crew member failed to follow instructions, and broke away from the group to get luggage left behind. The crew member came close to other guests in the process.

Officials had been in contact with the guests, who would now have to decide whether to go through a Covid-19 test. That decision was up to them.

The Avatar crew had tested negative for Covid-19 before leaving the US, where they had been in isolation. They are currently serving out two weeks of isolation at the QT and would be tested again before being allowed out.