Knocked once, knocked twice, and up with the orchestra

Trumpeters Toby Pringle, left, Matt Stenbo, Tom Moyer and Matt Stein play a fanfare on the balcony of San Fran for the Classical on Cuba series of musical events.

First came the Christchurch terror attacks, then came a global pandemic.

Each time, Gerry Paul waxed his moustache and pushed on.

Annual Wellington festival CubaDupa, held on Cuba St, had just been cancelled for the second time as New Zealand went into lockdown.

Paul, CubaDupa's director, and his team spent that lockdown planning another, mid-winter festival, unaware of whether the country would be out of lockdown in time for it to be held.

It was, and over Saturday and Sunday in the capital, Classical on Cuba packed out various venues with people listening to classical music.

More than 3000 tickets were sold at $5 apiece, with many events sold out. All proceeds went towards the participating venues.

With Orchestra Wellington pitching in, it managed to get 20 ensembles across 15 venues for nearly 100 performances over the two days.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The event was held across 15 Cuba St venues, and totalled almost 100 performances given by 20 ensembles over the two days.

The intention was to support the Cuba St precinct bars and restaurants, which have been hit particularly hard by Covid-19, to bring intimate live music to patrons while they were seated at their tables.

The orchestra was divided into small chamber music groups to make up the ensembles; which included string quartets, brass trios, a harp and trombone duo, a percussion quintet, and a flute and marimba duo.

Some of the street's most iconic establishments - Rogue & Vagabond, Hotel Bristol, 1154 Pastaria, San Fran, Laundry Bar, amongst other - participated.

Speaking after the event, Paul said the overwhelming feedback was people were wanting to see the event back next year.

"People have been so elated listening to these classical ensembles in their venues ... The musicians are all buzzing, [they're saying it's] the most intimate audience experience they've had."

But Paul said it would never fully replace the traditional CubaDupa festival, saying it might suit well as a side project.

"Cuba St is quirky, it's eccentric and an event like this adds to that electricity. It's quite random as well in a way, [this] adds to the enjoyment of it."

The event ended on Sunday evening with a sold-out show at San Fran, where you could hear a "pin drop", Paul said. "The sound was crystal clear."