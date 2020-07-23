Wellington podcaster bringing social media experts to our ears

Wellington podcaster Lucy O'Connor narrates and produces 'Selfie Reflective' which each week discusses a different part of our online experience with the help of experts.

Podcasts have taken off in popularity across the world, whether it be to plug the feminist agenda or to discuss the latest conspiracy theories.

Lucy O'Connor is a Wellington local, and the host and producer of tech podcast Selfie Reflective, which delves into the intricacies of our online experience.

The podcast, which launched in February, had already had more than 4000 listens.

After running a carefully curated personal brand for three years, in 2018, O'Connor could not get offline fast enough.

Curious as to why social media went from feeling fun and optimistic to burdensome and dreadful, she began to unpack her experience with the help of experts from around the globe.

A former radio host, O'Connor now worked as a freelance writer and digital consultant.

Supplied Selfie Reflective is a podcast made by Wellingtonian Lucy O'Connor, featuring discussions with people like American disinformation expert Ben Nimmo, and author Madeleine Chapman on checking the comments section.

The whole podcast process could be done anywhere, and usually her setup consisted of a desk, microphone, Zoom to host the interview, and the edit done in Adobe Audition.

While a soundproof environment would be ideal, sometimes she had to make do.

“I recorded the intro and outro with a blanket over my head,” she said.

Covid impacted her ability to interview guests in person, but it was “a great time for me personally to reflect on where it’s ended up since February, and make a few tweaks to the way it’s produced”.

With experience in radio, O’Connor was able to bring some skills from her experience in radio, but “podcasting is such a different medium”.

“It’s a balancing act to your research that you do personally and the way the guest responds to questions.”

Supplied Creating it on the go was standard, for O'Connor, her interviews often done over Zoom, and edited on the go.

Some of her favourite episodes included one on decolonising yoga culture on the internet, featuring Rumya Putcha; one with Madeleine Chapman about dealing with the comment section; and one with disinformation expert Ben Nimmo, who takes down all the disinformation trolls as a job.

She saw her role as the bridge between the expert and the listener.

“It gives me a reason to access these really smart, clever, engaged people from all over the world.”

*Download and subscribe to Selfie Reflective on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.